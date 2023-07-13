Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE Updates: TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE: The TMC won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, totalling 880 seats, while the BJP won 31 seats out of 928

FP Staff Last Updated:July 13, 2023 07:32:17 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE Updates: TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 13, 2023 - 07:28 (IST)

PM Modi LIVE Updates

PM Modi leaves for Paris to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations

PM Modi will arrive in Paris at 4 p.m. IST and will be greeted ceremoniously at Orly Airport. PM Narendra Modi has been invited to the Bastille Day Parade in France as the Guest of Honour.

July 13, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

Piyush Goyal LIVE Updates

PM Modi wants every Indian mindset to be that of developed nation's mind: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants every Indian to have the attitude of a developed nation.

He also mentioned how India was formerly thought to have a shaky economy and how it is now the world's fifth largest economy.

Piyush Goyal stated on Wednesday (local time) during a discussion with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) UK Chapter in London that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are vital and that India is dedicated to them. He claimed that people are increasingly interested in Indian ventures.

July 13, 2023 - 07:21 (IST)

Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE Updates

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

The governing Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a landslide win in West Bengal's violence-tainted rural elections on Wednesday, capturing all zila parishads and leaving its challengers well behind in results published by the State Election Commission.

The TMC won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, totaling 880 seats, while the BJP won 31 seats out of 928. The Congress-Left Front combination received 15 members, while others received two remining seats.  

 

The governing Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a landslide win in West Bengal’s violence-tainted rural elections on Wednesday, capturing all zila parishads and leaving its challengers well behind in results published by the State Election Commission.

The TMC won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, totalling 880 seats, while the BJP won 31 seats out of 928. The Congress-Left Front combination received 15 members, while others received two remaining seats.

Out of the 63,219-gramme panchayat seats, the TMC has won over 35,000 of them. However, even though the counting was completed, accurate data were not available since the compilation and dissemination procedure was not completed, according to authorities.

The ruling party’s nearest rival BJP has won nearly 10,000 seats. While the Left-Congress alliance won over approximately 6,000 seats.

Published on: July 13, 2023 07:28:58 IST

also read

Can Ajit Pawar, 8 other NCP rebels avoid disqualification in Maharashtra?
Politics

Can Ajit Pawar, 8 other NCP rebels avoid disqualification in Maharashtra?

After Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the NCP sought the disqualification of the rebels. Ajit reportedly claims to have the support of 40 out of 53 MLAs in the state Assembly. Can he dodge the anti-defection law then?

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM: The rise of Sharad Pawar's nephew
India

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM: The rise of Sharad Pawar's nephew

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has made no secret of his political ambitions. On Sunday, he shocked one and all by taking the oath as deputy chief minister and joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet. Here’s a closer look at his rise within the party

WATCH: 35 crude bombs recovered from pond in Bengal's Murshidabad on repolling day
India

WATCH: 35 crude bombs recovered from pond in Bengal's Murshidabad on repolling day

The State Election Commission (SEC) ordered repolling at 696 booths on Sunday evening amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and rioting that left 15 people dead.