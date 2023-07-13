Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE Updates: TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

Piyush Goyal LIVE Updates

PM Modi wants every Indian mindset to be that of developed nation's mind: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants every Indian to have the attitude of a developed nation.

He also mentioned how India was formerly thought to have a shaky economy and how it is now the world's fifth largest economy.

Piyush Goyal stated on Wednesday (local time) during a discussion with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) UK Chapter in London that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are vital and that India is dedicated to them. He claimed that people are increasingly interested in Indian ventures.