Bengal Rural Polls Result LIVE Updates: TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI
The governing Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a landslide win in West Bengal’s violence-tainted rural elections on Wednesday, capturing all zila parishads and leaving its challengers well behind in results published by the State Election Commission.
The TMC won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, totalling 880 seats, while the BJP won 31 seats out of 928. The Congress-Left Front combination received 15 members, while others received two remaining seats.
Out of the 63,219-gramme panchayat seats, the TMC has won over 35,000 of them. However, even though the counting was completed, accurate data were not available since the compilation and dissemination procedure was not completed, according to authorities.
The ruling party’s nearest rival BJP has won nearly 10,000 seats. While the Left-Congress alliance won over approximately 6,000 seats.