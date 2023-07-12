Opposition Unity Meet LIVE Updates: Top leaders from 24 parties to attend 2nd Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

Opposition Unity Meet LIVE: According to reports, eight new parties have joined the Opposition parties in their attempts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

FP Staff Last Updated:July 12, 2023 07:33:15 IST
Opposition Unity Meet LIVE Updates: Top leaders from 24 parties to attend 2nd Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

The first Opposition Unity meet in Patna. ANI

July 12, 2023 - 07:53 (IST)

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped due to heavy rains

The Kedarnath Yatra has been halted in Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund owing to severe rains, authorities said on Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing poor weather, the district government stopped travellers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for their safety.

Rain has caused debris on four state roads and ten link roads. The Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are in flood due to heavy rainfall, according to authorities.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for July 12 due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. 

July 12, 2023 - 07:51 (IST)

Punjab LIVE Updates

Punjab's anti-gangster task force arrests key Bishnoi gang member

According to an official, Punjab's anti-gangster task team nabbed a major associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a handgun and some live cartridges on him on Tuesday.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

July 12, 2023 - 07:32 (IST)

Opposition Unity Meet LIVE Updates

Top leaders from 24 parties to attend 2nd Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

Top leaders from at least 24 political parties are expected to attend the second Opposition unity summit, which Congress is organising in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 17-18.

According to reports, eight new parties have joined the Opposition parties in their attempts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"After last month's mega Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka's Bengaluru," sources said. 

“Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting,” they said.

“Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting,” they added.

Notably, the KDMK and MDMK were formerly BJP allies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader Mallikarjun Kharge has asked senior opposition leaders to attend the next unity conference.

Published on: July 12, 2023 07:31:03 IST

