Opposition Unity Meet LIVE Updates: Top leaders from 24 parties to attend 2nd Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

The first Opposition Unity meet in Patna. ANI
Top leaders from at least 24 political parties are expected to attend the second Opposition unity summit, which Congress is organising in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 17-18.
According to reports, eight new parties have joined the Opposition parties in their attempts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“After last month’s mega Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka’s Bengaluru,” sources said.
“Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting,” they said.
“Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting,” they added.
Notably, the KDMK and MDMK were formerly BJP allies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader Mallikarjun Kharge has asked senior opposition leaders to attend the next unity conference.