Opposition Unity Meet LIVE Updates: Top leaders from 24 parties to attend 2nd Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped due to heavy rains

The Kedarnath Yatra has been halted in Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund owing to severe rains, authorities said on Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing poor weather, the district government stopped travellers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for their safety.

Rain has caused debris on four state roads and ten link roads. The Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are in flood due to heavy rainfall, according to authorities.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for July 12 due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.