Auto refresh feeds

"Public outcry will not affect our judicial decisions," the Supreme Court asserted, as it began weighing the legality of the remission granted to all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya and during that period leaders and workers of the party's Maharashtra unit would criss-cross the state, MPCC president Nana Patole said.

#WATCH | Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar suspended due to a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (Visuals from Pantha Chowk, Srinagar) https://t.co/RG6X2L84vA pic.twitter.com/We50cUjsn2

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QSGSB0V1Uk

Congress party's Lok Sabha MPs to have a meeting at 10.30 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday indicated that there were shortcomings of the administration in assessing the situation in Nuh, where a communal violence erupted on July 31 during a religious procession.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The… pic.twitter.com/mRKJIqeDj7

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has been convened next week on August 16 to resume the third part of the fourth session.

The Delhi Assembly will assemble for the first time since the bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in the national capital has been passed in both houses of Parliament.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, replaces an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.