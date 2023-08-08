Delhi Services Bill LIVE Updates: Our fight will continue against BJP, says Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Minister Atishi. ANI
After an 8-hour discussion, the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday evening, granting the Centre power over municipal officials, Minister minister and Aam Admi Party leader Atishi stated the ruling party and the people of the national capital will continue their struggle against the BJP.
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader told ANI, “There are many in the country who talk about the absence of democracy in Pakistan, wondering how Bills are passed by their Parliament without any debate or consent.”
“Today Prime Minister Modi has made the situation in India worse than in Pakistan. This is very unfortunate. We, along with the people of Delhi, will continue our fight against the BJP,” she added.
“Today with the pasasge of his draft-legislation by the Parliament, PM Modi has taken away the rights of the people of Delhi. We used to look at Pakistan not too long ago, wondering what kind of country passes Bills without discussions and debates,” Atishi said.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, approved by the Lok Sabha last week, replaces the previous Ordinance published by the Centre for managing transfers and postings of Delhi government workers.