Delhi Services Bill LIVE Updates: Our fight will continue against BJP, says Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Services Bill LIVE: She claimed that with the passage of the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament, PM Modi has 'taken away the rights of the people of Delhi'

FP Staff Last Updated:August 08, 2023 07:30:27 IST
Delhi Minister Atishi. ANI

Aug 08, 2023 - 08:04 (IST)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move Inter-Services Organisations bill today in RS

Today, the Rajya Sabha will hear the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, introduced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Bill seeks to give the Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations authority over service personnel subject to the Air Force Act of 1950, the Army Act of 1950, and the Navy Act of 1957 who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

Aug 08, 2023 - 07:48 (IST)

Senthil Balaji Custody LIVE Updates

TN Minister Senthil Balaji taken into custody by ED for questioning

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Puzhal jail on Monday in a money laundering case after a judge awarded custody to the agency following the Supreme Court judge's rejection of related appeals.

Balaji was transferred from Puzhal jail to the ED headquarters by ED personnel.

Aug 08, 2023 - 07:37 (IST)

Delhi Services Bill LIVE Updates

Congress leader blasts CM Kejriwal after Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill

Departing from the party line, Congress lawmaker Sandeep Dikshit criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi Services Bill, claiming that his power struggle and harsh exchanges with the Centre led to the draft legislation governing the national capital's services.

The draught legislation on Delhi services was enacted by the Parliament on Monday with a comfortable margin in the Rajya Sabha.

Aug 08, 2023 - 07:25 (IST)

Delhi Services Bill LIVE Updates

Our fight will continue against BJP, says Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

After an 8-hour discussion, the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday evening, granting the Centre power over municipal officials, Minister minister and Aam Admi Party leader Atishi stated the ruling party and the people of the national capital will continue their struggle against the BJP.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader told ANI, "There are many in the country who talk about the absence of democracy in Pakistan, wondering how Bills are passed by their Parliament without any debate or consent."

"Today Prime Minister Modi has made the situation in India worse than in Pakistan. This is very unfortunate. We, along with the people of Delhi, will continue our fight against the BJP," she added. 

She claimed that with the passage of the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament, PM Modi has “taken away the rights of the people of Delhi.

“Today with the pasasge of his draft-legislation by the Parliament, PM Modi has taken away the rights of the people of Delhi. We used to look at Pakistan not too long ago, wondering what kind of country passes Bills without discussions and debates,” Atishi said.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, approved by the Lok Sabha last week, replaces the previous Ordinance published by the Centre for managing transfers and postings of Delhi government workers.

Published on: August 08, 2023 07:30:27 IST

