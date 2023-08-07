Bihar Caste Census LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear on Bihar Caste Census

Odisha Floods LIVE Updates

People face shortage of drinking water as inundated roads halt tankers

People impacted by the Odisha floods reported there was a severe lack of potable water, and many were compelled to consume floodwater after boiling it, while others were concerned that drinking it may lead to water-borne infections.

The government, on the other hand, stated that it was sending water tankers to flood-stricken districts, but those impacted claimed that the trucks were unable to reach them because the roads had been submerged by the deluge.

Despite the fact that main rivers' water levels have receded, the flood has engulfed 75 additional settlements.

According to an official report issued on Sunday, a total of 6.24 lakh people have been impacted in 11 districts.