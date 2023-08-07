Bihar Caste Census LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear on Bihar Caste Census

Bihar Caste Census LIVE: A slew of petitions opposing the poll, which was mandated last year and begun early this year, were dismissed by the High Court

FP Staff Last Updated:August 07, 2023 11:22:35 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Bihar Caste Census LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear on Bihar Caste Census

Supreme Court of India

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 07, 2023 - 11:39 (IST)

Odisha Floods LIVE Updates

People face shortage of drinking water as inundated roads halt tankers

People impacted by the Odisha floods reported there was a severe lack of potable water, and many were compelled to consume floodwater after boiling it, while others were concerned that drinking it may lead to water-borne infections.

The government, on the other hand, stated that it was sending water tankers to flood-stricken districts, but those impacted claimed that the trucks were unable to reach them because the roads had been submerged by the deluge.

Despite the fact that main rivers' water levels have receded, the flood has engulfed 75 additional settlements.

According to an official report issued on Sunday, a total of 6.24 lakh people have been impacted in 11 districts.

Aug 07, 2023 - 11:34 (IST)

Congress LIVE Updates

Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as LS MP

Senior Congress officials and party members celebrated Rahul Gandhi's restoration as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday, calling it a triumph for truth and justice.

Celebrations erupted at the AICC headquarters here as soon as Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored, with employees dancing and screaming chants in support of the former Congress president.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice reversing his disqualification and restoring his membership.

Aug 07, 2023 - 11:25 (IST)

Rajasthan LIVE Updates

One dead, several injured in bus-pickup collision in Rajasthan's Barmer

One person was killed and at least 17 people were injured after a minibus collided with a pickup truck late Sunday night in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to news agency ANI.

The injured folks are being treated at a hospital.

Aug 07, 2023 - 11:22 (IST)

Shiv Sena LIVE Updates

SC staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case exposes Centre's 'vindictive politics': Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday claimed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation has exposed the Union government's "vindictive politics".

An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Gandhi is expected to give a tough fight to political opponents during the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

Gandhi was convicted by a court at Surat in Gujarat in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and sentenced to two-year imprisonment to stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha polls, the Marathi daily claimed.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Gandhi's conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

Aug 07, 2023 - 11:02 (IST)

Bihar Caste Census LIVE Updates

Supreme Court to hear on Bihar Caste Census

On 7 August, the Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the Patna High Court's 1 August decision upholding the legitimacy of Bihar's caste census.

A slew of petitions opposing the poll, which was mandated last year and begun early this year, were dismissed by the High Court.

A petition submitted by the NGO 'Ek Soch Ek Paryas' appealing the High Court ruling is scheduled for consideration on August 7 before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, according to the cause list posted on the top court website.

Aug 07, 2023 - 10:43 (IST)

Lok Sabha LIVE Updates

Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated on Monday, only days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation lawsuit for his 'Modi surname' statements.

Rahul Gandhi's restoration as a Member of Parliament will be announced soon.

After the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to restore him as an MP and enable him to join sessions beginning Monday.

Aug 07, 2023 - 10:30 (IST)

Manipur Peace Talks LIVE Updates

Naga body calls for massive rallies on August 9 to conclude peace talks

A strong Naga organisation in Manipur has called for major protests on August 9 in Naga-populated parts of the northeastern state to advocate for the successful conclusion of peace negotiations with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.

The United Naga Council (UNC) said in a statement that protests will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel.

The UNC urged all Nagas to attend the rallies in huge numbers.

It said that the peace process achieved substantial progress on 3 August 2015, with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM).

Aug 07, 2023 - 10:12 (IST)

India-China LIVE Updates

India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that border negotiations between India and China have not been interrupted and that a meeting will take place shortly.

"We have made progress on key tension points in the last three years," ANII quoted him as saying.

Aug 07, 2023 - 10:03 (IST)

Parliament LIVE Updates

Delhi Services bill to be moved in RS, Data Protection bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha

On Monday, Parliament is poised to encounter a stalemate between the Treasury and Opposition benches as the government seeks approval of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha.

The bill's unveiling last week was hotly criticised by the opposition. According to the Rajya Sabha's agenda for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to introduce and approve the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today. The law was passed in Lok Sabha despite the Opposition's walkout.

Aug 07, 2023 - 09:20 (IST)

Data Protection Bill LIVE Updates

Data protection bill can have adverse impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India has voiced worry over key aspects of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, claiming that they might harm press freedom.

The Guild stated in a statement on Sunday that the DPDP Bill establishes an enabling environment for the monitoring of persons, including journalists and their sources.

The Guild has requested that the Bill be referred to a parliamentary standing committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and leaders of political parties in Parliament to express their reservations over the Bill.

Load More

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, stated on Sunday that people who oppose repealing Article 370 are unaware of the Union territory’s history and topography.

He made the statement during a hearing in the Supreme Court on a bundle of petitions contesting the constitutional legitimacy of the Centre’s decision on 5 August 2019 to strip the former state of its unique status provided under Article 370.

Marking the fourth anniversary of the much-debated move this month, the BJP hailed the new era of peace, development and prosperity in Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370.

Speaking to ANI in Doda, Azad took a swipe at regional parties without naming them. “Those who are opposing (the revocation of Article 370 in Supreme Court) are ignorant of the situation on the ground, as well as the history and geography of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all,” the former Congress leader said.

Published on: August 07, 2023 07:26:49 IST

also read

Torture Chambers: 'Russians sexually violated Ukrainian prisoners, electrocuted their genitals in Khreson'
World

Torture Chambers: 'Russians sexually violated Ukrainian prisoners, electrocuted their genitals in Khreson'

Evidence collected from over 35 detention centers has laid bare the extent of the sexual crimes of Russian troops. Disturbing tactics such as genital electrocutions and rape using foreign objects covered in condoms were among the methods employed

Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad's plea seeking quashing of FIR
India

Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad's plea seeking quashing of FIR

Last month, a sessions court had rejected Setalvad's discharge plea in the case, even as the Supreme Court granted her bail after the Gujarat High Court denied relief to her. She then moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR in the Gujarat High Court.