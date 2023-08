Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Friday in connection with a terror-related investigation, according to authorities.

They further stated that the raids are taking place in two locations in the south Kashmir district: Sethergund and Ugergund.

The NIA agents, assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers, stormed and searched residential properties in these areas early in the morning, according to authorities.

According to them, the raids are part of the prime investigative agency's investigation into a terror-related case.