Cauvery Water Dispute LIVE Updates: Karnataka's farmers continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

The April-June quarter saw India’s GDP grow at its strongest rate in a year, fueled by services and manufacturing, according to figures anticipated on Thursday, while experts predict a dip ahead.
According to the median projection in a Reuters survey of experts, India’s GDP rose 7.7 per cent in the preceding quarter, up from 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter and the strongest growth since April-June 2022.
According to economists, falling commodity costs helped manufacturers raise margins and offset the impact of the total interest rate rises of 250 basis points since May 2022.
According to Suvodeep Rakshit, economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, growth would be driven by services on the production side and investment on the spending side.
Strong growth in India’s services sector, which accounts for more than half of its GDP, has assisted Asia’s third-largest economy in bucking the global downturn that has left several other nations, including China, faltering.
Services provided by S&P Global India for over two years, the Purchasing Managers’ Index has maintained securely above the 50-point threshold distinguishing expansion from contraction, the longest run since August 2011.
To assist growth, the Indian government has prioritised infrastructure expenditure. India had spent roughly 28 per cent of its capital expenditure budget of 10 trillion Indian rupees ($120.91 billion) in the first three months of the fiscal year that began on April 1.
According to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, a 3 per cent drop in wholesale prices would also contribute to the high headline growth by lowering the “GDP deflator” used to measure real economic growth by excluding price movements.