Cauvery Water Dispute LIVE Updates: Karnataka's farmers continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka began transferring water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, in accordance with the instruction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority

Last Updated:August 31, 2023 10:16:16 IST
Cauvery Water Dispute LIVE Updates: Karnataka's farmers continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka's farmers continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Farmers' organisations in Karnataka will conduct a new protest on Thursday outside the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district against the flow of 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to adjacent Tamil Nadu.

Farmers will also protest today in front of the Mandya district collector's office. Karnataka began transferring water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, in accordance with the instruction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates

INDIA bloc came together to fight 'communal forces', says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party is part of the grand opposition coalition, said they came together to battle communal forces in the country ahead of the third strategy conference of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We (Opposition parties) have come together to fight against communal forces. We united to fight those forces who are putting threat to constitution and democracy.”

Raksha Bandhan LIVE Updates

Border population in 'vibrant villages' along India-China border celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with ITBP

The border people of the country's Himalayan borderlands live in 'vibrant villages' along the India-China border celebrated 'Raksha Bandhan' or 'Rakhi' with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force troops on Thursday.

According to the border guarding force, thousands of border women and girls tied rakhis to ITBP members, who are responsible for monitoring the whole 3,488 kilometres of India-China border.

INDIA Alliance LIVE Updates

After the meeting in Mumbai, we will have a solid foundation, roadmap, says RJD leader on INDIA alliance meeting 

Delhi LIVE Updates

Youth arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi

According to police, an 18-year-old man was detained on Thursday in connection with the death of an Amazon senior manager and the injury of his uncle in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura neighbourhood.

Bilal Gani, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, was detained at Signature Bridge about 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Harpreet Gill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot on a bike in the Subhash Vihar neighbourhood about 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Gill was subsequently declared dead at a hospital.

Assam LIVE Updates

Flood situation in Assam's Morigaon remains critical, nearly 45,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam's Morigaon area is still serious, with approximately 45,000 people affected by the latest wave of water.

The downpour has impacted at least 105 communities in the area.

 More than 3059 hectares of cropland in Morigaon district have been flooded by floodwaters. Following the inundation of their homes by flood waters, many individuals have taken refuge on highways by erecting makeshift huts.

G20 Summit LIVE Updates

Three private hospitals among 8 medical facilities put on 'high alert'

Five government hospitals and three private medical institutions have been placed on "high alert" ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital, according to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Delhi health department has assembled 80 teams of physicians and nurses to service hotel visitors. Officials indicated on Wednesday that 75 of these teams will work in shifts.

Bharadwaj called a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess healthcare preparations for the Summit, which is set to take place from 9 September to 10 September.

Delhi LIVE Updates

Man found dead with deep neck injuries in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, probe on

A man was found dead with deep injuries on his neck at a house in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Alfaf Washim, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they added.

Opposition Alliance LIVE Updates

3rd INDIA meeting to kick off today; seat-sharing on agenda, logo likely to be unveiled

The 26-member Opposition bloc, INDIA, will hold its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, picking up where they left off in their last huddle in Bengaluru and carrying forward the process of laying a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

While the debate among the bloc's partner leaders will focus on the battle strategy for the upcoming general elections and a seat-sharing formula, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is also expected to unveil its logo during the two-day conference, which begins Thursday.

India GDP LIVE Updates

Indian shares set to open flat on caution ahead of GDP data

On the eve of the release of the June quarter GDP figures, Indian stocks are expected to start slightly changed on Thursday.

At 7:54 a.m. IST, India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.04% at 19,486.50.

After second-quarter US GDP data was revised downwards to 1.7%, signifying a downturn in the economy, Wall Street ended higher overnight on easing rate fears, allowing the Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged at its September policy meeting. On Thursday, Asian markets were barely moved.

Domestic GDP numbers for the April-June quarter will be announced after market hours.

The April-June quarter saw India’s GDP grow at its strongest rate in a year, fueled by services and manufacturing, according to figures anticipated on Thursday, while experts predict a dip ahead.

According to the median projection in a Reuters survey of experts, India’s GDP rose 7.7 per cent in the preceding quarter, up from 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter and the strongest growth since April-June 2022.

According to economists, falling commodity costs helped manufacturers raise margins and offset the impact of the total interest rate rises of 250 basis points since May 2022.

According to Suvodeep Rakshit, economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, growth would be driven by services on the production side and investment on the spending side.

Strong growth in India’s services sector, which accounts for more than half of its GDP, has assisted Asia’s third-largest economy in bucking the global downturn that has left several other nations, including China, faltering.

Services provided by S&P Global India for over two years, the Purchasing Managers’ Index has maintained securely above the 50-point threshold distinguishing expansion from contraction, the longest run since August 2011.

To assist growth, the Indian government has prioritised infrastructure expenditure. India had spent roughly 28 per cent of its capital expenditure budget of 10 trillion Indian rupees ($120.91 billion) in the first three months of the fiscal year that began on April 1.

According to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, a 3 per cent drop in wholesale prices would also contribute to the high headline growth by lowering the “GDP deflator” used to measure real economic growth by excluding price movements.

Published on: August 31, 2023 07:28:33 IST

