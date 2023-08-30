India LIVE Updates: Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
India LIVE Updates: Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
FP Staff
Last Updated:August 30, 2023 10:23:03 IST
Aug 30, 2023
10:18 (IST)
Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Karnataka has started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the river Cauvery in Mandya district has been stepped up.
The CWMA on Tuesday had directed the State to ensure 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundulu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border for 15 days up to 12 September.
Aug 30, 2023
08:55 (IST)
Raksha Bandhan 2023
Locals celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BSF jawans
#WATCH | Locals celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BSF jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) at the Churanda village in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/5lH6lEp56B
Qantas Airline is facing a class-action lawsuit over its refund policy for cancelled flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with lawyers alleging the airline used the travel credits scheme to treat its customers' money as more than '$1 billion in interest-free loans'
News highlights: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday that Greece is one of India's most significant European allies, and that Athens has been a supporter of New Delhi's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council