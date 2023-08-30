India LIVE Updates: Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Pune Fire LIVE Updates: Fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today

FP Staff Last Updated:August 30, 2023 10:23:03 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India LIVE Updates: Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Representational image. File photo

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 30, 2023 - 10:18 (IST)

India live Updates

Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka has started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the river Cauvery in Mandya district has been stepped up.

The CWMA on Tuesday had directed the State to ensure 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundulu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border for 15 days up to 12 September.

Aug 30, 2023 - 08:55 (IST)

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Locals celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BSF jawans

Aug 30, 2023 - 08:12 (IST)

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Watch: Bhasm Aaarti performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Aug 30, 2023 - 07:48 (IST)

Raksha Bandhan 2023 LIVE updates

UP: Rakhi stall set up at district jail to sell rakhis prepared by women prisoners

Aug 30, 2023 - 07:43 (IST)

Raksha Bandhan 2023 LIVE updates

J&K: Local girls tie Rakhi to jawans guarding country's border

BSF jawans celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children at the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great enthusiasm as school girls tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.

Published on: August 30, 2023 07:37:15 IST

also read

Explained: The Qantas lawsuit over not refunding tickets for cancelled flights during the COVID pandemic
Explainers

Explained: The Qantas lawsuit over not refunding tickets for cancelled flights during the COVID pandemic

Qantas Airline is facing a class-action lawsuit over its refund policy for cancelled flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with lawyers alleging the airline used the travel credits scheme to treat its customers' money as more than '$1 billion in interest-free loans'

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra
India

India news highlights: Greece is one of India's important European partners, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra

News highlights: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday that Greece is one of India's most significant European allies, and that Athens has been a supporter of New Delhi's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council