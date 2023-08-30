India live Updates

Karnataka starts releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka has started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the river Cauvery in Mandya district has been stepped up.

The CWMA on Tuesday had directed the State to ensure 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundulu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border for 15 days up to 12 September.