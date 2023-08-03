India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

Locals catch fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall. ANI
On Wednesday, heavy rain fell in numerous districts of Odisha. Locals were observed catching fish on the waterlogged National Highway 57 in the Boudh district after the fisheries department’s ponds became flooded as a result of strong and continuous rains.
IMD scientist HR Biswas said, “Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur.”
Earlier, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh warned on Tuesday that a well-marked low-pressure area over central areas of the north Bay of Bengal, condensed into a depression and sitting centrally, is expected to strengthen further into a Deep depression.