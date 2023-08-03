India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

India Monsoons LIVE: According to IMD scientist HR Biswas, heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur

August 03, 2023
India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

Locals catch fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall. ANI

Aug 03, 2023 - 08:46 (IST)

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

Mobile internet services suspended in these districts till August 5

Mobile internet services will be halted in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts, as well as "in the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district" until August 5, according to a notification issued by the Haryana government on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the law and order situation remained "critical and tense" in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

Aug 03, 2023 - 08:24 (IST)

India Government Bonds LIVE Updates

India bond yields seen rising as US peers jump further, rupee fall to hurt

Indian government bond rates are projected to climb in the early session on Thursday, after a further rise in US yields, as investors remain concerned about high domestic inflation.

According to a trader at a state-run bank, the benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is projected to be in the 7.15 per cent-7.19 per cent area after finishing the previous session at 7.1516 per cent. Traders also stated that a sharp drop in the rupee might have an impact on bond market sentiment.

Aug 03, 2023 - 08:10 (IST)

G20 Forum LIVE Updates

Indiaspora to host G20 Forum in New Delhi

On Wednesday, Indiaspora, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger, more interconnected global community, announced that it will host a G20 Forum in New Delhi later this month to discuss the Indian diaspora's role in the country's march towards 2047.

According to a media release issued by the organisation, the three-day Indiaspora G20 Forum will convene influential voices from around the world on critical issues ranging from foreign policy to financial inclusion, climate change, gender equality, healthcare, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, sports, trade and investments, and beyond.

Aug 03, 2023 - 07:50 (IST)

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

Road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on Badrinath NH blocked due to debris pile-up

The Badrinath National Highway near Nandaprayag and Chhinka was closed owing to debris on Thursday, according to authorities.

Chamoli police posted images from the scene on Twitter, showing a massive pile of debris on the road.

Aug 03, 2023 - 07:35 (IST)

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

US calls for calm, urges parties to refrain from violent actions: State Dept on clashes in Gurugram

In reaction to the current skirmishes in Gurugram and nearby regions, the US Department of State issued a statement calling for calm and urging all sides to avoid violence.

Addressing the State Department briefing on Wednesday (local time), the official spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I would say of – with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions."

"With respect to whether we’ve heard from any Americans, I’m not aware of that. I’m happy to follow up with the – with the embassy," he said when asked about any American citizen impacted by the clashes in Gurugram.

Clashes between two factions erupted in Nuh on Monday afternoon when a religious procession going through the district was attacked, killing two house guards and injuring dozens of people, including roughly 20 police officers.

Aug 03, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

India Monsoons LIVE Updates

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

On Wednesday, heavy rain fell in numerous districts of Odisha. Locals were observed catching fish on the waterlogged National Highway 57 in the Boudh district after the fisheries department's ponds became flooded as a result of strong and continuous rains.

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

Meanwhile, villagers caught fish on the waterlogged National Highway 57 in the Boudh district after the fisheries department's ponds became flooded as a result of severe and continuous rain.

Earlier, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh warned on Tuesday that a well-marked low-pressure area over central areas of the north Bay of Bengal, condensed into a depression and sitting centrally, is expected to strengthen further into a Deep depression.

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, “Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur.”

Meanwhile, villagers caught fish on the waterlogged National Highway 57 in the Boudh district after the fisheries department’s ponds became flooded as a result of severe and continuous rain.

Earlier, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh warned on Tuesday that a well-marked low-pressure area over central areas of the north Bay of Bengal, condensed into a depression and sitting centrally, is expected to strengthen further into a Deep depression.

