India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

US calls for calm, urges parties to refrain from violent actions: State Dept on clashes in Gurugram

In reaction to the current skirmishes in Gurugram and nearby regions, the US Department of State issued a statement calling for calm and urging all sides to avoid violence.

Addressing the State Department briefing on Wednesday (local time), the official spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "I would say of – with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions."

"With respect to whether we’ve heard from any Americans, I’m not aware of that. I’m happy to follow up with the – with the embassy," he said when asked about any American citizen impacted by the clashes in Gurugram.

Clashes between two factions erupted in Nuh on Monday afternoon when a religious procession going through the district was attacked, killing two house guards and injuring dozens of people, including roughly 20 police officers.