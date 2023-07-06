Auto refresh feeds

India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 holds immense potential for gathering critical data and will significantly contribute to the understanding of the Moon, a former top NASA official has said, describing India, US space partnership further moving to the Moon.

#WATCH | US: Prayers being offered at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3Mission Members of the Indian-American community say, "It's a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything… pic.twitter.com/clSH4HBqv8

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on August 23 at around 18:04 hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/TSTq7yoYQe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BRICS Leaders Retreat and deliberated on global developments with other leaders of the five-member bloc.Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.

"India will be the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the Moon. Only three countries have done it before. In fact, we will be the first country to land a rover on the lunar South Pole," said New York-based commodity trader Sandeep Daga on Chandrayaan-3.

The LIVE coverage of India's historic event will commence at 5:20pm IST on Wednesday.The landing operation will be streamed on ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Public broadcaster DD National TV will also air the landing attempt from 5:27pm IST.

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar says, "India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India...I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful."

Two key features that mark the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO, apart from the planned soft-landing on the lunar surface, is its Tamil connection and the presence of the scientific payload onboard the propulsion module.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon today, around 18:04 hours IST.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s groundbreaking mission.

A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to India's lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.