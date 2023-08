Auto refresh feeds

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km.

#WATCH | Visuals from Haryana's Nuh where police force has been deployed after a clash broke out between two groups on July 31. Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. pic.twitter.com/Txd5uC74pn

#WATCH | Haryana: Aftermath of violence that was seen in Gururgam's Badshahpur last night pic.twitter.com/OnjAFMQ4nK

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of Independence Day, a Tiranga rally was organised by an NGO named 'Salute Tiranga' at Dal Lake yesterday pic.twitter.com/3sxd6BFRVI

VIDEO | A fire breakes out in a warehouse in sector-70 in Gurugram. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/7t9afnpGrp

Odisha | In view of the heavy rainfall alert, all government and private schools and Anganwadis in Balangir district will remain closed today, says Collector & DM.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 are among three Bills listed for the legislative business in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Wednesday. Besides the two Bills, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 is also listed in the Upper House for its passage.

Five people have been killed in the Nuh violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

.

Chief Minister Khattar called the attack on the VHP procession part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency.

Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts, while several peace committee meetings were organised.