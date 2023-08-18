Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

Himachal Pradesh LIVE News Updates: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continued search and rescue efforts in Shimla's landslide-affected Summer Hill region

FP Staff Last Updated:August 18, 2023 09:16:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

Rescue operation underway after several houses and a slaughter house collapsed in a fresh landslide, in Shimla. PTI

Aug 18, 2023 - 10:15 (IST)

Indian Rupee LIVE Updates

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.02 against US dollar

The rupee rebounded from all-time lows and rose 7 paise to 83.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as the US currency retreated from its high levels.

However, forex dealers claimed that a flat trend in local stocks, foreign money outflows, and rising crude oil prices impacted on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit started at 83.03 and reached a high of 83.02 versus the US dollar, representing a 7-paise increase over its previous level.

In early trade, the rupee fell to a low of 83.09 versus the US dollar.

Aug 18, 2023 - 10:07 (IST)

Uttarakhand LIVE Updates

River Pranmati swells in Chamoli; waterlogging in Dehradun’s Kaluwala

The water level of the Pranmati River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has risen significantly as a result of the state's heavy rains, which has caused severe floods and landslides.

Authorities in the vicinity have been notified to safeguard the safety and well-being of the people, authorities said on Friday.

Aug 18, 2023 - 10:04 (IST)

Karnataka LIVE Updates

‘Reconsider decision’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar to Cauvery authority amid row over water sharing with TN

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, stated on Thursday that the state will ask the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to rethink its decision to share water with Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA, according to Shivakumar, has directed the Karnataka government to send 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days, at a time when the state is suffering from a water crisis.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:58 (IST)

Meghalaya LIVE Updates

3 more members of newly floated militant organisation arrested in Meghalaya

A senior police official revealed that three additional members of the newly formed militant outfit National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong were apprehended in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills area.

Meghalaya Police arrested six members of the newly formed militant outfit NLCN on Wednesday, a day before the group's first batch was to travel for Nagaland to acquire guns training, according to DIG Davis R Marak.

"Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in several operations conducted since last night. One self-styled area commander of East Khasi Hills district and another two were arrested from West Jaintia Hills district," Marak told PTI.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:54 (IST)

Tahawwur Rana's Extradition LIVE Updates

US court denies Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition to India

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has had his writ of habeas corpus denied by a US court, paving the way for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for him to be extradited to India, where he is facing a trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“The court has denied Tahawwur Rana's petition for writ of habeas corpus by a separate order,” Judge Dale S Fischer, United States District Judge, Central District of California, wrote in his order on August 2.

However, Rana has filed an appeal against the judgement, requesting a delay of extradition to India until his appeal is considered in the Ninth Circuit Court.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:40 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

NIA raid in J-K's Shopian

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in the Jammu and Kashmir region of Shopian on Friday in connection with a terror-related investigation, according to authorities.

The raid is taking place at the home of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, a resident of the Chotigam region of the Shopian district in south Kashmir, according to authorities.

Wani is supposed to be a farmer by trade.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:38 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

74 dead, Rs 10000 crore damage across Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall

The death toll from Himachal Pradesh's monsoon rains rose to 74 on Thursday, with rescue personnel recovering another body from the ruins of a Shiva temple in Shimla and two more dead in Chamba.

Three large landslides in Shimla killed 21, including one at the Shiva temple at Summer Hill.

In the 55 days since the monsoon began, the state has been affected by 113 landslides, incurring losses of 2,491 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) and 1,000 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:28 (IST)

Jharkhand LIVE Updates

BJP, AJSU Party do politics of "fear and intimidation": Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP and AJSU Party are only interested in power and have no regard for the people of the state.

Soren, speaking at an election rally for JMM candidate Bebi Devi in Dumri, Giridih district, on Thursday, said that the BJP and AJSU Party only knew "fear and intimidation" politics.

"Their only work is to divide and rule. They bake their political bread by making people fight with each other. They do not have any concern for the people of Jharkhand. They only love power," Soren said.

“BJP-AJSU ruled Jharkhand for 20 years. They also ran a double-engine government in the state. "They carried out the governance in such a way that Jharkhand was made the most backward state of the country. They systematically worked to hollow out this state," he alleged.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:11 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates

NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continued search and rescue efforts in Shimla's landslide-affected Summer Hill region.

Earlier on Thursday, the NDRF said that 13 of the 21 persons who went missing after a catastrophic landslip had been found.

Aug 18, 2023 - 09:01 (IST)

Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates

First batch of pilgrims embarks on Budha Amarnath Yatra 

On Friday morning, the first group of pilgrims visiting the Budha Amarnath shrine in Poonch set out from Jammu.

The Budha Amarnath Yatra will last another 11 days.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, wished pilgrims safe travels and stated that all security measures had been made for the Yatra.

"All security arrangements have been done for the Budha Amarnath Yatra which started today. The Yatra will continue for the next 11 days. Best wishes to all the yatris for their journey," ADGP Singh said while talking to the reporters.

The Congress constituted a political affairs committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, with General Secretary Kumari Selja as head.

Its members include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” according to a party statement.

The panel also includes state party president Deepak Baij, senior leaders Charan Dass Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Mohan Markam, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Aggarwal, Dhanender Sahu, and Satyanaraya Sharma.

Ex-officio members of the key committee are Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Chandan Yadav, and Vijay Jangid.

Vikas Upadhyay, Rajesh Tiwari, Paras Chopda, and the leaders of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and Seva Dal are among the special invitees.

Chhattisgarh heads to the polls later this year, with the Congress hoping to keep control of the state.

Published on: August 18, 2023 07:23:50 IST

