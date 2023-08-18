Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates: NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

Indian Rupee LIVE Updates

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.02 against US dollar

The rupee rebounded from all-time lows and rose 7 paise to 83.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as the US currency retreated from its high levels.

However, forex dealers claimed that a flat trend in local stocks, foreign money outflows, and rising crude oil prices impacted on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit started at 83.03 and reached a high of 83.02 versus the US dollar, representing a 7-paise increase over its previous level.

In early trade, the rupee fell to a low of 83.09 versus the US dollar.