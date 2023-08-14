Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result

Tamil Nadu LIVE: According to authorities, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19), was an aspirant who committed himself the day before after failing the NEET exams twice

FP Staff Last Updated:August 14, 2023 10:49:43 IST
Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result

Representational Image

Aug 14, 2023 - 11:01 (IST)

Asaduddin Owaisi LIVE Updates

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence allegedly attacked, glass found broken, police probe on

According to authorities, the glass of the official house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was damaged on Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the caretaker of Owaisi's government house reported that someone had smashed the home's glass. After after, the police arrived and began their investigation.

Someone smashed the glass on the gate of Asaduddin Owaisi's residence at 34 Ashoka Road about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the police complaint. Following the PCR's call, DCP, ACP, and SHO arrived on the scene.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:44 (IST)

Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates

Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result

A day after his 19-year-old son committed himself after failing the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) test twice, a dad in Tamil Nadu's Chennai hanged himself, police said on Monday.

According to authorities, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19), was an aspirant who committed himself the day before after failing the NEET exams twice.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:27 (IST)

Noida Fire Incident LIVE

Fire breaks out at private company in Noida, no casualties

On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a private enterprise in Noida's Sector 88, Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior fire officer here.

The fire, however, has been contained, and there have been no injuries, according to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar.

He claimed that as soon as the fire department received the information, they rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to early investigations, the fire was started by a transformer outside the facility.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:25 (IST)

Uttarakhand Rains LIVE

Dehradun Defence College building collapses

The Dehradun Defence College building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta fell on Monday due to heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red signal on Sunday, predicting heavy rain and lightning in six districts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:22 (IST)

Actor Upendra Casteist Remarks LIVE

Case filed against Kannada actor Upendra under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an FIR has been lodged against Kannada actor and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party leader Upendra.

According to the authorities, the actor reportedly used inappropriate language during a Facebook Live for a specific community.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:16 (IST)

Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Senior citizen dies after robbers tie-up elderly couple in Mumbai's Tardeo area

A 70-year-old lady was allegedly killed by suffocation during a theft in Mumbai's Tardeo district on Sunday, according to authorities.

Surekha Agarwal has been recognised as the dead by police.

According to the police, the event occurred in the early hours of Sunday while the deceased's husband, Madhan Mohan Agrawal, was out on a morning stroll.

"At around 6:30 am, three people came and pushed him inside and barged into his house with the intention of robbery," said the police.

Aug 14, 2023 - 10:11 (IST)

India-China Border Talks LIVE Updates

India, China hold border talks: Will the two sides be able to finally resolve the standoff?

Will the 19th round of talks be the one that helps India and China find a resolution for the standoff at the Line of Actual Control? At least, that’s what both sides are hoping for as they go in for discussions today after the previous round of talks was held in April.

Notably, the 19th round of talks come just a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s Xi Jinping come face to face at the BRICS summit in South Africa, and the latter’s planned visit to India for the G20 Leaders Summit on 9 and 10 September.



Aug 14, 2023 - 10:06 (IST)

Independence Day Celebrations LIVE Updates

Going to be great honour to be at the Red Fort with the PM, and seeing India's Independence Day celebrations, says US Congressman Ro Khanna

Aug 14, 2023 - 09:44 (IST)

Independence Day Celebrations LIVE Updates

Covid-warriors thank PM Modi for invitation to attend Independence Day celebrations

Special visitors from many walks of life, including Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fisherman, have been invited to join in the Independence Day celebrations at the ancient Red Fort on August 15, 2023.

Nidhi, a Senior Nursing Officer, was delighted to be invited, along with the other fifty nurses and their families, to the Red Fort Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

They will be among 1800 VIP guests to hear PM Modi deliver his 10th Independence Day speech since taking office in 2014 from the walls of the famous Red Fort.

Aug 14, 2023 - 09:32 (IST)

Seema Haider Case LIVE Updates

MNS issues warning; Says Seema Haider cannot act in Bollywood movies

Ameya Khopkar, general secretary of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Seva (MNS), has issued a warning to Pakistani national Seema Haider over her first film.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Khopkar wrote in Marathi, “We are firm on our stand that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman currently in India. There were also reports that she was an ISI agent. Some of the upstarts in our industry are making the same Seema Haider as an actress for fame. Why are producers not ashamed?”

According to army officials, India and China will convene the 19th round of Corps Commander discussions on 14 August in Chushul as part of ongoing efforts to settle the situation in eastern Ladakh. The talks take place less than a month before the G20 leaders conference, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend in person.

“The Indian stance has been consistent, i.e. restoration of status quo ante as of April 2020 and the focus would be on disengagement from Depsang and Demchok. The above entails the restoration of patrolling rights till the traditional patrolling points,” according to a defence source.

This discussion comes less than a month before the G20 leaders summit, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend in person.

The Indian delegation for the negotiations, like in the last session, would be led by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the 14 Corps Commander located in Leh.

The eighteenth round of Corps Commander discussions took held on the Chinese side on April 23, immediately prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers conference.

Published on: August 14, 2023 07:30:10 IST

