India logs 6,531 fresh Coronavirus cases, Omicron tally rises to 578
New Delhi: India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.
As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841.
"Active cases constitute 0.22 percent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.
Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578.
The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,141 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,37,495.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020.
"India has so far conducted over 67.29 crore cumulative tests," said the Ministry.
As per the release, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 per cent remains less than 1 percent for the last 43 days now. While the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.87 percent.
"The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 84 days," stated the Ministry.
