India logs 2,124 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, up 26.8% from yesterday

As many as 17 people died of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total casualties due to the virus to 5,24,507

India reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 26.80 per cent higher than the previous day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the country logged 1,675 new infections of COVID-19 on a single day. The total coronavirus infection tally in the country has now risen to 4,31,42,192 (4 crore 31 lakh 42 thousand 1 hundred and 92).

Delhi alone logged 418 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the infectious disease. With this, the coronavirus tally of the national capital has increased to 19,04,240 and the death toll jumped to 26,203.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has increased to 0.46 per cent from 0.41 per cent registered on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate remains unchanged at 0.49 per cent.

As many as 17 people died of COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total casualties due to the virus to 5,24,507 (5 lakh 24 thousand 5 hundred and 7).

There are now 14,971 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. There has been an increase of 130 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The health ministry informed that 1,977 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,26,02,714 (4 crore 26 lakh 2 thousand 7 hundred and 14). The national recovery rate now is at 98.75 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,58,924 (4 lakh 58 thousand 9 hundred and 24) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,79,58,776 (84 crore 79 lakh 58 thousand 7 hundred and 76) samples have been tested for coronavirus across India.

On 16 January, 2021, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country and since then, more than 192.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population.

As per the latest data by the health ministry, 13,27,544 (13 lakh 27 thousand 5 hundred and 44) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to people in the last 24 hours in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.