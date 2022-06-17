India logs 12,847 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours; Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi report maximum infections

The number of new COVID-19 cases is 5.19 per cent higher than 12,213 fresh infections logged on Thursday. It is for the second consecutive day that India has been reporting more than 12,000 new cases in a single day

India has reported 12,847 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning.

The new cases reported today are 5.19 per cent higher than 12,213 fresh infections logged on Thursday. It is for the second consecutive day that India has been reporting more than 12,000 new cases in a single day.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,32,70,577 (4 crore 32 lakh 70 thousand 5 hundred and 77).

The daily positivity rate has now risen to 2.47 per cent from 2.35 per cent yesterday, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.41 per cent.

The maximum number of new COVID-19 cases were reported by Maharashtra - 4,255, followed by Kerala with 3,419 cases, Delhi with 1,323 cases, Karnataka 833 cases and Haryana with 625 cases.

West Bengal too has been witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases with the state logging 198 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported 552 new cases of coronavirus including three returnees from domestic and overseas, the state health department said.

India now has 63,063 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 4,848 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 5,24,817 (5 lakh 24 thousand 8 hundred and 17).

As many as 7,985 patients got recuperated from coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,82,697 (4 crore 26 lakh 82 thousand 6 hundred and 97). Recovery rate currently is at 98.64 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,19,903 (5 lakh 19 thousand 9 hundred and 3) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The government body said that since the start of the pandemic, 85,69,10,352 (85 crore 69 lakh 10 thousand 3 hundred and 52) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India.

As per the latest data by the health minister, 15,27,365 (15 lakh 27 thousand 3 hundred and 65) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to the eligible population in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021, and since then more 195.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people.

