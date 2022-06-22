India logs 12,249 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate jumps to 3.94%

Of the new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours, Maharashtra alone reported 3,659 infections, while in Delhi 1,383 people tested positive in a single day

India recorded 12,249 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday morning.

The fresh coronavirus infections reported today are 23.44 per cent higher than 9,923 daily cases reported on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has now jumped to 3.94 per cent from 2.55 per cent registered on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate has also risen to 2.90 per cent.

The country's overall COVID-19 tally has now risen to 4,33,31,645 (4 crore 33 lakh 31 thousand 6 hundred and 45).

Of the new cases reported today, Maharashtra alone logged 3,659 infections, with Mumbai registering maximum 1,781 COVID-19 cases and one death in a single day.

Delhi reported 1,383 fresh COVID cases and one death in a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate of the national capital was recorded at 7.22 per cent.

The COVID-19 scenario also deteriorated in West Bengal with 406 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

India now 81,687 active cases of COVID-19. There has been increase of 2,374 cases in the active caseload in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.19 per cent of the total cases.

As per the health ministry, 7,293 recuperated in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,15,193 (4 crore 27 lakh 15 thousand 1 hundred and 93). Recovery Rate currently at 98.61 per cent.

Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now increased to 5,24,903 (5 lakh 24 thousand 9 hundred and 3).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 3,10,623 (3 lakh 10 thousand 6 hundred and 23) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,88,36,977 (85 crore 88 lakh 36 thousand 9 hundred and 77) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country.

India started the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 196.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The health ministry on Wednesday morning informed that 12,28,291 (12 lakh 28 thousand 2 hundred and 91) eligible beneficiaries have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.