India

India has never had a more 'decisive government', says PM Modi at Indian Space Association launch

Modi cited the government's success in privatising loss-making public airline Air India to assert that this shows its commitment and seriousness.

FP Staff October 11, 2021 22:46:27 IST
India has never had a more 'decisive government', says PM Modi at Indian Space Association launch

File image of Prime minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the country's space sector, and underlined his dispensation's commitment to reforms, saying the country never had a more decisive government.

Modi cited the government's success in privatising loss-making public airline Air India to assert that this shows its commitment and seriousness.

He said the government's policy about the public sector is that sectors where it is not needed should be opened to private enterprises.

The prime minister referred to the opening of a host of sectors from space to defence to private players, and asserted that his government has kept national interest as well the needs of different stakeholders in mind.

He said India is seeing reforms on such a wide scale because its vision is clear, which is about having an ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

Modi said India is among the few countries which has end-to-end technology in the space sector.

As a partner, the government is helping industry, young innovators, start-ups and will continue doing so, he added.

He said his government's approach to reforms in the space sector is based on the four pillars; allowing the private sector freedom of innovation, government playing the enabler's role, preparing youngsters for the future and envisioning the sector as a resource to help the common man's development.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies, the government has said.

Echoing the prime minister's vision of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, it added.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 12, 2021 07:34:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Amit Shah approves release of second installment of central share of State Disaster Relief Fund
India

Amit Shah approves release of second installment of central share of State Disaster Relief Fund

The Centre's second installment amounts to Rs 7,274.40 crore, which will be given in advance to 23 states

Rahul Gandhi attacks government on Chinese incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand
India

Rahul Gandhi attacks government on Chinese incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand

While there's no official comment on the Chinese transgression, there a continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of areas of Uttarakhand and eastern Ladakh

Empowering women central to BJP policy, says JP Nadda
Politics

Empowering women central to BJP policy, says JP Nadda

Nadda said recognition of women's merit and bringing them at par with men is evident in the way PM Modi has given key portfolios to women