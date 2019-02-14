India failed to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, that's a win for us, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday claimed that India has failed to diplomatically isolate Islamabad, according to a media report.

Briefing Parliament, the minister claimed India, on multiple occasions, had tried to harm Pakistan's diplomatic ties with other countries.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived following a spate of terror attacks on Indian military bases by Pakistan-based terror groups since January 2016.

Following the strikes, India announced it will not engage in talks with Pakistan, saying terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.

India, in September, cancelled the proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York, citing the brutal killing of security personnel by Pakistan-based entities.

"India's failure to isolate Islamabad diplomatically is a win for the country," Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

He reiterated the need to strengthen Pakistan's position in the diplomatic and global arena and to continue to address any challenges that may arise.

Qureshi also maintained that countries willing to invest in Pakistan and benefit from mutual cooperation shall not be agreeable to India.

"It is to India's discontent that nations are willing to establish mutual trade ties with Pakistan," he said.

Qureshi's assertion of diplomatic successes of Pakistan came days ahead of planned visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday to expand economic and defence cooperation.

