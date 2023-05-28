'India facing complicated challenges from China', says EAM Jaishankar, assures govt keeping status quo intact

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that India is currently facing a “very complicated challenge” from China. He, however, added that the Narendra Modi-led government has taken steps to ensure no attempts are made to change the status quo in the border areas unilaterally.

In the last three years, India has witnessed several attacks attempted by China in the bordering areas, Jaishankar said while also mentioning that both countries should have an equilibrium in their relationship, but it cannot be on the terms of the other party.

Jaishankar’s comments came as he addressed a talk on “Modi’s India: A Rising Power’ at the Anant National University in Ahmedabad.

Referring to China’s attempts to infiltrate into Indian territory via eastern Ladakh, Jaishankar said, “When I talk about big powers, of course we have a particular challenge from China. That challenge is a very complicated challenge, but in the last three years it has been particularly visible in the border areas.”

“There are clearly responses that are required, and those responses have been undertaken by the government. And a lot of it to ensure that no attempt is made to unilaterally change the status quo in the border areas,” he added.

The foreign minister said that India and China’s relationship should be based on mutual respect, sensitivity and interest.

“How can we get along long term if you don’t respect me if you are not sensitive to my concerns, if you ignore my interest?” he asked.

“But if we do not, I think we need to stand up for our rights, and we need to be firm in asserting opposition. And that, unfortunately, currently is the situation,” he added.

He hailed the prime minister’s efforts at forging a friendly relationship with countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. These countries have always been close to India and are today linked with us via roads, railways and waterways, he added.

“The linkage and perception today of India in the neighbourhood has changed, and nothing illustrated that more dramatically than what happened to Sri Lanka last year when it went through a very deep economic crisis,” he said.

He added, “And we have actually stepped forward in a way in which we ourselves never have before. What we have done for Sri Lanka is bigger than what the IMF has done for Sri Lanka.”

The Quad countries are today discussing maritime collaboration, infrastructure connectivity, 5G and vaccines, among other issues. India is also interacting with a group of countries to its West, such as Israel, the United States and United Arab Emirates, Jaishankar said.

“Under PM Modi, we are not thinking just of tomorrow, we are not even thinking of the next term. We are thinking really beyond. And in many ways, without exaggerations, we are today laying the foundation of what is the global footprint,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

