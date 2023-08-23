'India emerging as a superpower now', says VHP leader as Chandrayaan-3 set to land on lunar surface today
'I offered prayers for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and fulfillment of the aspirations of our great scientists. With this, India is emerging as a superpower now,' said VHP leader Vinod Bansal
VHP leader Vinod Bansal on Wednesday said that India is at the cusp of emerging as a superpower with Chandrayaan-3 all set to land on lunar surface today.
“I offered prayers for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and fulfillment of the aspirations of our great scientists. With this, India is emerging as a superpower now,” said the VHP leader.
VIDEO | “I offered prayers for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and fulfillment of the aspirations of our great scientists. With this, India is emerging as a superpower now,” says VHP leader Vinod Bansal. pic.twitter.com/YseXNIFmVk
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
Related Articles
He said that while others countries spent crores on their space missions, Indian scientists developed the Chandrayaan-3 programme with limited resources.
ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface today evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan’s maiden mission was in 2008.
The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.
The soft-landing is being attempted days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.
With inputs from agencies
also read
'India set to script history today': Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing
With hours to go for the attempted touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the uncharted south pole of the moon, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said history will be created today when under the leadership of PM Modi India's flag will be hoisted on moon
'It will be a great thing for humanity': ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai's son Kartikeya on Chandrayaan-3 mission
Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) founder Vikram Sarabhai, on Wednesday said the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface will be a great thing for humanity as no one has been able to land on the south side of the moon
WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3's LM, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday