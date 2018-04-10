India-China reset: Narendra Modi knows BRI concessions might be suicidal unless Xi Jinping addresses core concerns

Two recent developments have added more texture to Indo-China bilateral ties. On Monday, China indicated that it has no objection if Hong Kong accedes to India's request to arrest and transport fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi: A hot button political issue in India.

On the same day, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit China next month for a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, in addition to his scheduled appearance in June for the SCO Summit.

In less than a year, we seem to have travelled quite a distance away from Indian troops staring down the People's Liberation Army at Doka La and Chinese media promising to "teach India a lesson".

In strategic and policy circles, the word 'reset' is being thrown around increasingly frequently when it comes to defining India's relationship with China. Is it really a 'reset'? If so, is it a capitulation, a pragmatic course-correction on India's part, or an attempt to increase space for greater engagement? In other words, are the recent moves undertaken by the Modi government 'net positive', or 'net negative'?

Before we tackle these questions, a quick recap is in order of recent developments indicating a thaw in a relationship that had sunk into the nether regions of intractability. India's move to back China for a leadership position in global Financial Action Task Force (FATF), careful calibration on Tibet and a series of planned and executed high-profile visits from Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman capture the conciliatory tone from New Delhi.

On its part, China let 'iron brother' Pakistan be grey listed at FATF, made some mollifying noises on the need for "elephants and dragons to dance together", released some feel-good stories in Chinese media on Bollywood and yoga's popularity among the Chinese and renewed stress on continuing with the dialogue mechanism. To a query on Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou's recent trip to New Delhi, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: "China and India have sound momentum of exchanges and close cooperation. It is not strange to have such kind of cooperation".

What's more, China also played down skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It previously raised the issue of Indian troops "transgressing" into the strategically sensitive Asaphila area in Arunachal Pradesh during a border personnel meeting on 15 March. Which led to India forcefully refuting Chinese claims and asserting sovereign rights over Arunachal Pradesh.

However, China on Monday appeared to back off its earlier stand and told reporters during the briefing that there was no need to "hype up" such issues, and even denied knowledge of any information of Chinese complaint. "As for the situation on the India-China border, I am not aware of the detailed information… Pending the resolution of the issue, we hope the two sides can abide by the agreements and instead of hyping up relevant issue", said the foreign ministry spokesperson, reposing faith in the dialogue mechanism.

A similar tone of conciliation was evident on the issue of Nirav, who could be hiding in Hong Kong. VK Singh, MoS external affairs, told Parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of China".

Spokesperson Geng said on Monday: "According to the one country, two systems (policy) and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make arrangements on judicial mutual assistance with other countries… If India makes a relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws, and under relevant judicial agreements with India, on relevant issue."

India has an extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The authorities, however, have refused to comment on whether any action is being taken against the fugitive Indian billionaire. An official told India Today: "The Department of Justice does not comment on individual cases."

There's always the danger of reading more than is intended in such manouvers. However, an effort from both sides to clip the irritants and reduce the political distrust in ties is evident. In this context, Modi's reported move to add an extra visit to his China schedule is significant. According to a report in The Quint, the bilateral meeting may have on its agenda "policy announcements" and "deep focus" on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on which India has, so far, not budged from its position.

To quote from Rajeev Sharma's article: "Chinese officials and diplomats have been trying their hardest for months to bring India on board, and have been assuring New Delhi that its concerns on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other issues will be addressed. Beijing will be hopeful that India makes positive announcements on the BRI for the first time. The matter is being currently discussed through back channels in complete secrecy".

For India, the prospect of any "reset" with China is trickier than it is for Beijing given the power differential between the two sides. New Delhi might easily walk into a trap if it is led by a belief that Beijing will respect and reciprocate on its core concerns if it allows some concessions on issues that are high on Xi's priority list. The value system that governs the Middle Kingdom's actions is different from the one that governs democracies.

Beijing has scant regard for international rules-based order. It frequently undermines the framework through its actions and yet it quotes from scripture whenever the rules-based order works to its advantage.

For instance, China refused to comply with The Hague Tribunal on South China Sea and fished out a nine-dash line from the pages of its revisionist history. Yet, it saw no irony in preaching free-trade rules to the US after blatantly undermining rules since joining the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

This heightens the degree of difficulty for India. If we are to allow some concessions on BRI's connectivity projects in the hope that China will respect and uphold our concerns on CPEC, what are the odds that China will not read it as a unilateral concession and raise the bar in the future? We may end up losing further our strategic space. On the other hand, if the bilateral relationship moves towards greater intractability, it places India on a path of escalation and direct conflict. Given the power differential, that is a problematic space.

There is a case for argument, however, that India enjoys greater leverage against China than it perhaps is ready to believe. The connectivity projects in BRI, on which Xi has placed such a huge amount of premium, are likely to take off in South Asia only if India becomes a part of it. That might be due to many reasons, including India's regional clout, geographical expanse and the size of its market.

In his column for The Indian Express, C Raja Mohan wrote, "Persistent competition and conflict between India and China on regional connectivity would make many projects of both countries less efficient. Political distrust between Delhi and Beijing, which has sharpened in the last two years, would seem to make a reconciliation on the BRI near impossible. But quite clearly, there are ways around the impasse…The NDA government might be quite open to a substantive dialogue with China on BRI if Xi is prepared to address Delhi’s concerns on sovereignty and sustainability".

It is pertinent to remember that India's reluctance to do business with China on projects is less ideological and more political.

While it has reiterated its position on BRI and refused to join it citing concerns on sovereignty, territorial integrity, debt-structure, skill development and ecological balance, India has been an enthusiastic participant in China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), where it has emerged as a top borrower.

Bank data revealed 28 percent of the money lent by AIIB in first two years of operation has gone to projects in India, according to a report in South China Morning Post. This isn't an anomaly in India's position. New Delhi's chief worry with the BRI lies in the fact that it is an example of Beijing's unilateralism, though Xi has been at pains to showcase it as a multilateral project. The way BRI projects have been funded seem to bear out India's concerns.

As Tanvi Madan, director of India Project, Brookings Institution, noted in a piece, "This is a crucial reason why India pushed for a provision in the charter of AIIB (that is expected to fund some OBOR projects) that requires project financing in disputed territory to have the agreement of the disputants".

Given these structural concerns, it remains to be seen what concessions China is ready to offer to take India on board. Keeping money in pocket instead of betting on it might be a better idea.