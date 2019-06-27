India, China have agreed to seek mutually acceptable solution to boundary issue, government tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question through negotiations, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said China disputes the international boundary between India and China.

"Indian territory under the occupation of China in Jammu and Kashmir is approximately 38,000 square kilometres. In addition, under the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed between China and Pakistan on 2 March 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometers of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to China," the minister said.

India and China have each appointed a Special Representative to explore the framework for a boundary settlement from the political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship, he said.

The two sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question through dialogue and negotiations, he said.

