India-China boundary talks: In absence of constructive outcomes, New Delhi must balance politeness with firmness

Representing India at the special representatives-level boundary talks with China, India's national security advisor Ajit Doval is going to hold discussions with the Chinese state councillor Wang Yi on Friday and Saturday. The venue is Chinese city of Chengdu, and the primary focus is to maintain tranquillity along the 3,488-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to prevent border-related flareups in the future. Apart from the boundary issue, the two special representatives are also likely to discuss the ongoing Afghan talks.

The outcome of the special representatives' deliberations may be debatable, but what remains undisputed is that the Doval-Wang talks will be high-powered discussions between the two countries, since both figures are very powerful bureaucrats. Although this will be Wang's first talks with Doval as China’s special representative after he took over from Yang Jiechi earlier this year, Wang is senior to the Chinese foreign minister. On the other hand, Doval virtually heads India's national security establishment.

The tensions between India and China created by the Doka La standoff in 2017 were mitigated somewhat during the 20th meeting of the special representatives last December. After the talks, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the need for a strong India-China relationship, which would be beneficial not only for the people of both countries, but also for the world.

However, the ice was actually broken during Modi's 'informal' summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April this year. Since then, much has happened between the two countries. Chinese defence minister Wei Fanghe visited India in August. The Annual Defence Dialogue between the defence secretaries was held in Beijing last week. The Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian Army have held several border meetings to contain tempers.

Despite the recent positive tide in bilateral relations, the fundamental issue that prevents the India-China bilateral from moving forward has not fundamentally changed. Absorbed by China's phenomenal economic success and driven by the inflexibility of its strategic orientation towards India, the Chinese have kept India guessing on border talks between special representatives, which had began in 2003. Achieving a fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable solution for the vexed boundary issue at an early date is the primary mandate of the talks.

The second objective is "pending the final resolution of the boundary question, to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas". However, the second objective has largely overshadowed the primary objective. And if the past is any guide to the future, China is not likely to mind if its diplomats keep talking to their Indian counterparts — there have already been 20 rounds of negotiations between special representatives — and do not seem to be getting anywhere.

India claims 38,000 square kilometres in the Aksai Chin region of Eastern Ladakh with another 5,180 square kilometres illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. China claims a 90,000-square-kilometre area — a large portion of Arunachal Pradesh — that Beijing calls South Tibet. India’s repeated appeals for clarification of the LAC have fallen on deaf ears in Beijing. China wants 'procedure' to take precedence over 'substance'. For India, procedural details should not make the contending parties lose sight of the bigger picture.

For those who have assumed that the 'Wuhan consensus' would lead to strategic stabilisation and an eventual resolution of the two countries' border disputes, they are mistaken. Periodic expectations of a transformation soon give way to profound disillusionment. Bitter memories of the military faceoff in Doka La, growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean Region, and the absence of visible progress on resolving the boundary dispute have all given strength to those sceptical about the optimistic premise on which India's China policy is built.

India-China relations remain a prisoner of the past. Having won power in 1949 by defeating the Kuomintang in conventional military battles, Communist China became a highly secretive, authoritarian and militarised society. Like all militant nationalists, they too sought to restore China's borders to former historical levels. The People's Liberation Army forcibly entered into Lhasa in 1950 and occupied Tibet. Not only this, they also marched into Xinjiang and plunged into a series of major conflicts over the former Qing Dynasty tributary states of Korea and Vietnam. The Chinese armies finally invaded in October 1951, overwhelming the poorly-equipped Tibetan troops.

The greatest surprise of the Tibetan collapse was the absence of a credible strategy to counter it. The de facto takeover of Tibet was made de jure when the Dalai Lama was made to accept the May 1951 agreement, that consisted of unenforceable commitments from China. This crucial agreement became the basis of the nullification of all Tibetan claims to independence. The consequences of this development for India were decisive: The buffer zone provided by the Tibetan plateau disappeared overnight. Then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s efforts to convince the Chinese to maintain a relationship of suzerainty over Tibet could not succeed.

The Panchsheel Agreement, subsequent diplomatic negotiations, the hollow slogan of "Hindi-Chini bhai bhai" and the ill-conceived "forward policy" could not help India reach a peaceful conclusion on the border issue. China went on to inflict a crushing defeat on India in 1962, thoroughly exposing the incompetence and inadequacy of its defence preparedness. India has been forced into boundary negotiations with a revisionist State whose own claim to the territory in question is debatable. Although it may sound a bit of an exaggeration, the Chinese claim on Tibet is not very dissimilar to Saddam Hussein’s claim, following his invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

China is a tough negotiator whose inflexible positions and strong demands have contributed to the slowing down of the negotiation process. The Chinese claims in the eastern sector have changed from some parts of the state of Arunachal Pradesh to the entire state. What is the basis of China’s claims on Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh? The answer has continued to baffle all rational observers except intransigent communist supporters. The Chinese demand on Tawang is premised on its historical and cultural importance to Tibetan Buddhism, which is hardly convincing.

During then Chinese premier Wen Jiabao’s visit to India in April 2005, India and China had signed an agreement on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the India-China boundary question. Article VII of the agreement read, "In reaching a border settlement, two sides shall safeguard due interests of their settled populations in border areas." It was interpreted as a softening of China's stance on Tawang, whose population is favourably inclined towards India.

China upholds international norms when they are in sync with its national interests, but they are handily forgotten if they happen to be at odds with China’s strategic aims.

Sensing the strategic significance of Tawang in maintaining complete ideological control over Tibet, the Chinese have retracted from the 2005 agreement, as is clear from their insistence on Tawang. In 2015, Doval had expressed surprise that China had recognised the McMahon Line only till the erstwhile Burma, but did not accept it any farther: "We are particularly concerned about the eastern sector, where the claims have been made on Tawang, which is totally in contravention of accepted principles," he noted.

Although the border conflict is generally seen as a relic of colonialism and attributed to mutual misconceptions and miscalculations, China's growing strategic penetration in South Asia and the Indian Ocean is viewed as intending to encircle India. Here comes the role of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad among India, the United States, Japan and Australia, which is being conceptualised to contain China’s bad behaviour. However, we are also reminded that the Quad will not automatically come to India's rescue against the backdrop of any potential border conflict.

None of the Quad members has taken an unequivocal stance on the boundary dispute and supported India’s case against China. The Doka La border standoff is cited as an indicator. While the US urged both the countries to resolve the standoff through "bilateral dialogue", Australia expressed interest in the restoration of peace and de-escalation of tensions. Japan was bold in its stand, stating that the border standoff should not change the status quo of the boundary dispute. What these differing viewpoints indicate is that currently no Quad member is willing to take a position that will unnecessarily enrage China. But, it may change as the Quad process gets more institutionalised.

It is very important for India not to be seen giving in to China's unreasonable demands on the border dispute. China's analysts frequently remind New Delhi of Beijing’s overall technological, economic, and military superiority, if a combination of disputes — regarding Tibet, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and disputed Himalayan borders — snowball into an armed confrontation between them. The dilemma New Delhi faces is clear: If India acquiesces to China’s bullying tactics on border negotiations, the small neighbouring countries will not take long to slide into China’s orbit. This will inevitably give rise to a new Sino-centric order in the Indo-Pacific.