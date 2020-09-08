India-China border tensions: Beijing accuses Indian soldiers of firing 'warning shots' along LAC in Ladakh; New Delhi denies claim
The PLA's claims come two days before S Jaishankar is slated to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 10 September in Moscow
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, prompting it to take “take countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground.”
NDTV quoted a PLA spokesperson as alleging that Indian troops "illegally crossed the LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area".
The spokesperson termed it a "serious provocation of a very bad nature" and added, "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions."
However, India has denied firing shots along the LAC, News18 quoted government sources as saying.
A week ago, Indian troops occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La, which gives them a commanding view of the terrain in the Chushul sector, according to The Indian Express.
Through the occupation of the strategic heights, India is reportedly hoping to make the Chinese return to disengagement talks.
The Chinese army's claims came shortly after Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said the state of the border with China cannot be de-linked from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country.
The external affairs minister also described the situation in eastern Ladakh as "very serious" which, he said, calls for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level.
Jaishankar is set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 10 September in Moscow on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Last week, the Indian Army had said that the Chinese army had carried out "provocative military movements" to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August.
Government sources had then told PTI that a sizeable number of Chinese troops were moving towards the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in an attempt to occupy the area but the Indian Army quickly made significant deployment to foil the bid.
With inputs from PTI
