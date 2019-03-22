India boycotts Pakistan National Day event in Delhi after Pakistan High Commission invites Jammu and Kashmir separatists

New Delhi: The government on Friday decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event to be held at its high commission as Kashmiri separatist leaders were also invited, an official said.

Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on 23 March, the official said.

"The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.

The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to the event, the official added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.