You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'India belongs to everybody': Rahul Gandhi says Congress will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, day after Union Cabinet okays legislation

India Press Trust of India Dec 05, 2019 22:31:09 IST

  • Speaking against thte Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), Rahul Gandhi said that Congress is against any form of discrimination against anybody in India

  • 'We believe that India belongs to everybody — all communities, all religions, all cultures,' Gandhi told reporters in Kozhikode, Kerala

  • Gandhi's statement comes as CAB which has created strong resentment in the northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

India belongs to everybody: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, day after Union Cabinet okays legislation

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its clearance to the draft law.

"Congress party is against any form of discrimination against anybody in this country. So, anybody who discriminates against anybody who is Indian, we are against them.

"That is our line. We believe that India belongs to everybody — all communities, all religions, all cultures," Gandhi told reporters.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive.

Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 22:31:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com