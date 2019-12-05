'India belongs to everybody': Rahul Gandhi says Congress will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, day after Union Cabinet okays legislation

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its clearance to the draft law.

"Congress party is against any form of discrimination against anybody in this country. So, anybody who discriminates against anybody who is Indian, we are against them.

"That is our line. We believe that India belongs to everybody — all communities, all religions, all cultures," Gandhi told reporters.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive.

Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

