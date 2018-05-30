India asks UK to facilitate early extradition of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi; seeks help in location Nirav Modi

New Delhi: India on Wednesday sought the help of United Kingdom for early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and in locating diamantaire Nirav Modi during the third Indo-UK home affairs dialogue in New Delhi, officials said.

New Delhi also asked London not to allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists.

"We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK," an official privy to the two-hour long meeting in New Delhi.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the UK team was led by Patsy Wilkinson.

Issues related to Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi figured in the meeting, official said.

India also sought the UK's assistance in extradition of alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur and legal help in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.

Mallya, facing CBI and ED investigations, is accused of defrauding Indian banks of Rs 9,000 crore.

He left India on March 2, 2016, and was arrested by Scotland Yard next year on an extradition warrant. Out on bail, Mallya is fighting the extradition case in a UK court.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who left India early this year, are wanted by authorities for allegedly duping Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

Lalit Modi left India after being charged with money laundering.

During the dialogue, India also raised the visa problems faced by its nationals, including delays in visas to students, the high amount charged for UK visas and lengthy waiting period for tourist visas.

Matters related to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and strengthening of intelligence-sharing mechanism were also taken up, another official said. The India-UK home affairs dialogue was set up during British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to India in November 2016.