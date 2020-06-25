India and China to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels, says MEA after talks over Galwan Valley clash

India and China on Wednesday agreed that expeditious implementation of the previously agreed understanding on disengagement of troops from standoff points in eastern Ladakh would help ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.

The MEA said the situation in the region was discussed in detail and the Indian side conveyed its concerns over the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash.

"In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the two delegations agreed that the expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of a broader relationship between the two countries.

The talks were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

The MEA said the two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military levels including to resolve the existing situation peacefully.

The talks took place two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.