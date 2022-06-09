India adds 7,240 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, nearly 40% higher than yesterday; positivity rate jumps to 2.13%

Total casualties due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 5,24,723 (5 lakh 24 thousand 7 hundred and 23) after eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

India has reporting a massive spike in daily COVID-19 infections. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday morning said that the country logged 7,240 logged new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, nearly 40 per cent from the previous day.

On Wednesday, the health ministry said that the country reported 5,233 new cases of coronavirus in a single day.

It is worth mentioning that the country recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases after 99 days, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to 2.13 per cent from 1.67 per cent reported on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.31 per cent.

The spike in daily COVID-19 cases are due to the increase in number of fresh infections in states and Union Territories.

Most new cases were reported from Maharashtra. The state recorded 2,701 fresh COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours, highest in nearly four months. The active caseload is now near to the 10,000-mark at 9,806.

Mumbai alone logged 1,765 new cases of coronavirus, its highest single day count since 26 January this year.

Delhi reported 564 new COVID-19 cases, highest since 15 May, and one death in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital has now risen to 2.84 per cent.

Telangana has also been witnessing a rise in new cases of COVID-19. As many as 116 people were infected in the state in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 195 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,56,512 (34 lakh 56 thousand 5 hundred and 12).

India now has 32,498 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 3,641 in the active COVID-19 caseload in the country in 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.08 per cent of the total cases.

There were 3,591 patients who got recuperated from coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,26,40,301 (4 crore 26 lakh 40 thousand 3 hundred and 1). The national recovery rate now stands at 98.71 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that 3,40,615 (3 lakh 40 thousand 6 hundred and 15) tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the country in last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 85,38,63,238 (85 crore 38 lakh 63 thousand 2 hundred and 38) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India. =

As per the health ministry, 15,43,748 (15 lakh 43 thousand 7 hundred and 48) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then more than 194.59 crore vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries.

With inputs from PTI

