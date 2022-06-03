India adds 4,041 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 0.95%

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday is 8.86 per cent higher than the number of daily infections reported on Thursday

India logged 4,041 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The fresh infections reported today are 8.86 per cent higher than the number of cases reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, the country saw 35.22 per cent rise in daily COVID-19 cases, with 3,712 new cases reported in 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday has now risen 0.95% from 0.84 per cent on Thursday, while the weekly positivity rate was reported at 0.73 per cent.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, Maharashtra alone registered 1,045 infections and one death. The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.

Tamil Nadu also has been witnessing rise in COVID-19 cases. The state added 145 fresh infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, taking the total positives to 34,55,758.

There are now 21,177 active cases of COVID-19 in India. In the last 24 hours there has been increase of 1,668 cases in the active caseload of the country. Active cases now account for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

The national recovery rate is now at 98.74 per cent. The health ministry informed that 2,363 patients got recuperated in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries from coronavirus in the country to 4,26,22,757 (4 crore 26 lakh 22 thousand 7 hundred and 57).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 85.17 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 4,25,379 (4 lakh 25 thousand 3 hundred and 79) tests have conducted for coronavirus.

The cumulative death due to COVID-19 in India has now risen to 5,24,651 (5 lakh 24 thousand 6 hundred and 51).

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021. Since then, over 193.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population of the country.

As per the health ministry, 12,05,840 (12 lakh 5 thousand 8 hundred and 40) vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

