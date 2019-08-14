Independence Day Speech 2019: Narendra Modi's 15 August address to be streamed live on YouTube, Google Search, TV channels

Independence Day Speech 2019 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday (15 August) on the occasion of 73rd year of India's Independence from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after hoisting the Tricolour.

This will be the prime minister's first Independence Day address to the nation after he returned to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded general elections to Lok Sabha.

The prime minister's speech and the proceedings from the Red Fort will be broadcast live on television as well as streamed live on the Internet. Here is where one can watch the Independence Day celebrations:

Television

The coverage of the Independence Day celebration will be available on television news channes like Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan. It will also telecast on CNN-News18 television news channel.

YouTube and Google Search

On Tuesday, Tech giant Google announced a continued long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati, India's largest public broadcasting agency, for live coverage on YouTube and Google Search for events of national importance such as the Independence Day and Republic Day telecast.

"As part of the collaboration, viewers from across the globe will be able to watch the full parade and the prime minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August 2019," the statement made by Google read.

The live stream will commence at 6.30 am. The link to the YouTube live feed will be made available on Google Search — both mobile phones and desktop — when users search for 'India Independence Day'.

Other than Doordarshan's YouTube channel and direct Google search, viewers can watch the live streaming of Modi's address at Firstpost as well.

Other online sources

The proceedings will be streamed live also on the official portals of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

Viewers can also watch the Independence Day speech on the prime minister's personal website – narendramodi.in and on the webcast services of the National Informatics Centre –independenceday.nic.in.

On Facebook, the speech will be made available on the official pages of – Narendra Modi, Doordarshan National, BJP4India and PMOIndia.

The Twitter handles to follow for the Independence Day speech are – Narendra Modi, PMOIndia, and DDNational.

