Independence Day celebrations: Security beefed up across states, all-woman SWAT team to be deployed in Delhi

Ahead of the 2018 Independence Day celebrations, security measures have been beefed up all over the country to prevent any untoward incidents. The Delhi Police, especially, is making all efforts to ensure a safe Independence Day.

The Delhi Police inducted India's first all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for anti-terrorist operations to secure the function at Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

After rigorous training of around 15 months from specialists all across India and abroad, 36 women commandos from the northeastern states have been inducted into this squad. While 13 members are from Assam, rest of them hail from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Manipur.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who formally inducted the unit on Friday, said that the women commandos will be deployed at Red Fort and India Gate during Independence Day celebrations.

The Central government has beefed up security across Delhi, including the area near the Red Fort, metro stations and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Red Fort and its nearby areas are under complete CCTV surveillance. "Coordinated security measures are in place for the Independence day celebrations. Census and verification drives of the residents in the nearby areas have been completed. The whole area is under CCTV coverage," Jatin Narwal, Deputy Commissioner, Delhi Police told The Times of India.

To maintain vigil, the Delhi Police has installed additional CCTV cameras, especially at major markets of the national capital. "Keeping in mind the high footfall in Lajpat Nagar central market and Nehru place market, we have made all security arrangements ahead of Independence Day," DCP Chinmoy Biswal (south-east) told ANI.

"To increase the security, we have put up extra 45 CCTV cameras. These cameras are being monitored live by the police through the control room to keep a check on any suspicious activity," he added.

Security measures at the Delhi Metro and the IGI airport have been stepped up with the induction of over 600 fresh CISF personnel and commuters are being thoroughly frisked in view of the heightened vigil in the run-up to the Independence Day on 15 August, official sources said.

They said while passengers in the Delhi Metro are being twice frisked before entering the Delhi Metro stations, additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quick reaction teams (QRTs) and flying squads have been deployed at select stations that witness a heavy footfall or are important from the security point of view.

"A new control room, armed with over 5,000 CCTVs and other smart tools, has recently been commissioned for the CISF and it will help us in better monitoring operations at stations under its surveillance cover," the DIG said.

Special teams of multi-wearing intelligence and passenger profiling sleuths have been deployed at various stations and they have been asked to keep an eye on a few stations by continuously moving between them, another official said on the condition of anonymity.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police advisory for 15 August, roads will be closed for general traffic at Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road and its Link Road from 5 am to 9 am.

Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have been put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir Valley, ahead of Independence Day to thwart militants' attempts to disrupt official functions and celebrations on 15 August.

On 13 August, militants conducted an attack in the heart of Srinagar in which one policeman was killed and five others were injured. The shootout at Batmaloo's Deyarwani area set off alarm bells within the security apparatus as the incident occurred less than a kilometre from Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the Independence Day function.

"All usual security precautions and arrangements have been put in place," SP Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir said here on Monday. "In addition, we are taking sufficient extra steps to ensure that everything passes off peacefully on 15 August," he said.

Tensions are high in Jammu and Kashmir around the country's Independence Day as militants have made attempts during the last 30 years to attract national and international attention by carrying out attacks around 15 August.

Ahead of the main Independence Day function, the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the main function in the state, has been taken over by the security forces. Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra will take the salute at the parade and unfurl the national flag.

Punjab

In Amritsar, police are undertaking stringent security check at railway stations, bus stands, and hotels. However, the police confirmed that no specific inputs have been received so far.

However, it is a "general alert" and not related to the aftermath of the Referendum 2020 event, police said. The event was organised by a United States-based Sikh separatist organisation - Sikhs for Justice - that would be issuing 'London Declaration' for the referendum on the Indian state of Punjab.

"We have increased our checkpoints. As per available information, there is no planned activity in Amritsar, but any activity against law will not be allowed," Amritsar commissioner of police SS Srivastava said.

Assam

In Assam, a high alert has been sounded in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Sonitpur, Biswanath districts and areas under the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts, according to The Times of India. "We are working in coordination with our counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to keep an eye on vulnerable and sensitive districts," Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told TOI. "All security measures are in place to ensure that the people can participate in Independence Day celebrations without any fear or apprehension," he added.

The run-up to Independence Day or Republic Day in the region is usually marked by heightened security owing to 'boycott' diktats issued by secessionist rebel groups against participating in the celebrations, the report said.

Various events, including the main function at Red Fort where Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag, will be held in the national capital and the NCR to mark the 72nd Independence Day on 15 August.