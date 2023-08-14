Independence Day 2023: Seven traditional outfit ideas for the day
People prefer to dress up in tricolour attire on Independence Day and attend special events - there are celebrations aplenty everywhere
It’s that time of year when we Indians stand tall and praise our country.
Indians all around the country and even the world celebrate Independence Day in their own unique style, much like our country. People prefer to dress up in tricolour attire on Independence Day and attend special events – there are celebrations aplenty everywhere.
To look your fashionable best this Independence Day, follow these recommendations.
- Choosing a modernised white kurta is one of the modernised Independence Day costumes that generate luxury and link you to history via an Indian lens. Choose a short white kurta and combine it with a pure white skirt, then add a green or saffron dupatta.
- Sarees are a popular and appropriate choice for women’s Independence Day attire. Wearing a saree on a festive event is practically difficult to go wrong because it is a classic and traditional garment. You might wear a white saree to represent the battle for independence. However, to raise your fashion game, match your white saree with an exquisite orange colour combo. If you want something more casual, try for a green one with cloth borders.
- The season’s style is multicoloured jackets with traditional Gota Patti embroidery. Combine your white kurta with an orange blazer and your favourite pair of jeans. Choose an orange kurta, a green Patiala, and a glasswork jacket to make your outfit stand out.
- For men, go for a contemporary look like jeans with a kurta and Nehru jacket to create a dramatic statement, from simple solid-coloured kurtas to choosing for khadi jackets and more.
- Men can also go for a saffron or white bandh gala (Indian formal suit) combined with white pants or churidar fan for an outstanding choice for Independence Day events.
- Accessorising is essential for people who like a modest yet patriotic style. Wear a basic white dress with pops of saffron, white, and green in the form of jewellery, scarves, stoles, or bracelets. You may also show off your patriotic zeal by wearing tricolour brooches or pins.
- Allow your children to participate in the festivities by dressing them in cute and comfortable patriotic clothing. They can wear tricolour frocks, kurta-pajamas, or t-shirts with the Indian flag or patriotic sentiments. Encourage children to wear little flags as accessories to show their patriotism.
also read
Independence Day 2023: From the Kargil War to DDLJ release, historical events that shaped India
Independence Day 2023: Aditya Chopra’s romantic hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) set the precedent for being a one-of-its-kind film even in its time
Independence Day: 10 creative activity ideas for kids
Independence Day is not just a holiday but an opportunity to teach children about the values and sacrifices that led to the freedom they enjoy. These engaging activities will create lasting memories while instilling a sense of pride, gratitude, and understanding of the significance of the day.
Independence Day 2023: The iconic mass movements that won India its freedom
The freedom struggle of India was not a single movement, but rather, a series of long and bitterly fought movements over a period spanning around two centuries