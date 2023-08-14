As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August, the citizens are commemorating the day in their unique ways. It is also the time when we recall the commendable sacrifices of our freedom fighters who not only went up against the colonial government but also ended up giving up their lives for their country. As the last chapter in our series on the brave Indian revolutionaries, let us learn some more about the heroic tales of Ram Prasad Bismil, Udham Singh, and Shivaram Hari Rajguru.

Ayyankali (1863-1941)

Ayyankali fought against restrictive laws on Dalits. Before his struggle, the Dalit women had to wear necklaces made of stones, whereas men were not allowed to grow their beards. Additionally, Dalits were also disallowed to go on certain roads.

Govind Ballabh Pant (1887-1961)

A lawyer by profession, Govind Ballabh Pant represented numerous freedom fighters in court during the British Raj. Post India’s Independence, he helped reorganise the states along linguistic lines during his tenure as the home minister.

Surya Sen (1894-1934)

A teacher by profession, Surya Sen was the leader of the 1930 Chittagong Armoury Raid. He was captured by the Britishers three years later and was finally hanged to death in 1934.

Ram Prasad Bismil (1897-1927)

Freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil was a part of the Mainpuri Conspiracy of 1918, and the Kakori Conspiracy of 1925 against the British Raj. He also wrote inspiring poetry, something even Bhagat Singh was in awe of. Bismil was finally hanged to death by the Britishers in 1927.

Udham Singh (1899-1940)

Udham Singh is known for assassinating Michael Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala agh massacre in 1919. He was convicted of murder and finally hanged in July 1940.

Ashrafaqulla Khan (1900- 1927)

Ashrafaqulla Khan met Ram Prasad Bismil and joined him in activities related to non-cooperation, the Swaraj Party, and the Hindustan Republican Association. He was hanged along with Bismil in 1927.

Jayaprakash Narayan (1902-1979)

Jayaprakash Narayan led the mid-1970s opposition against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for a “total revolution”. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award back in 1999.

Shiv Verma (1904-1997)

Shiv Verma was a friend of Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries of that time. He was deported to Cellular Jail in the early 1930s, and was formally released in 1946. Shiv Verma later became a leader of the political parties CPI and CPM.

Shivaram Hari Rajguru (1908-1931)

Shivaram Hari Rajguru was involved in the assassination of British police officer John Saunders in Lahore. He was hanged at the age of 22, along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev.