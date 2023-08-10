We are all familiar with the Indian freedom struggle spanning decades. While some of the revolutionaries received a special mention in the history books, the struggles of many freedom fighters have not been emphasised enough. Commemorating India’s 76 years of freedom from the British Raj, the country celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August. One cannot discuss India’s Independence without talking about the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Let us use this opportunity to revisit some of the people who played an extraordinary part in our freedom struggle.

Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962)

Purushottam Das Tandon was a member of the Indian National Congress since his student days. He is remembered for his opposition to the partition of India. He also advocated to make Hindi the official language of the country.

Subramania Bharati (1882-1921)

Subramania Bharati was an active member of the Nationalist movement. He is also believed to be close to Tilak and was even imprisoned in 1918. Additionally, he was also part of Swadesamitran, a Tamil daily.

Veer Savarkar (1883-1996)

Veer Savarkar is credited with developing the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva during his imprisonment in 1922. He has also been a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha.

Lala Hardayal (1884-1934)

Lala Hardayal is known for talking about Indian culture and India’s desire for freedom across the globe. He also wrote extensively on the subject.

Rash Behari Bose (1886-1945)

Rash Behari Bose was a part of the attempted assassination of Viceroy Lord Hardinge. He was also instrumental in achieving resources for the Indian National Army.

MR Jayakar (1873- 1959)

MR Jayakar was responsible for negotiating with the British government when a large number of Nationalist leaders were impression following the Civil Disobedience movement.

C Rajagopalachari (1878-1972)

C Rajagopalachari’s unprecedented views on the free market and communalism led to his differences with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He even resigned from the cabinet back in 1951.

Prafulla Chaki (1888-1949)

Revolutionaries Prafulla Chaki and Khudiram Bose tried to assassinate the district judge, Mr Douglas Kingsford by throwing bombs at the carriage in which the judge was supposed to travel. Prafulla Chaki committed suicide when he was about to be arrested by the police.