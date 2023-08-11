Independence Day 2023: Remembering our freedom fighters from Jawaharlal Nehru to Subhash Chandra Bose

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August, the citizens plan to commemorate the occasion in various ways. While some will be sitting in front of their television watching the parade, others might binge-watch patriotic movies. However, one should use this opportunity to learn some more about our brave freedom fighters who played an imperative role in our freedom struggle. Today, we will be taking a look at revolutionaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, and Subhash Chandra Bose, who are still fondly remembered for their contributions to our country.

KM Munshi (1887-1971)

KM Manushi was an Indian independence movement activist, politician, and writer. A member of the Congress before the independence of India, he joined the Swatantra Party post-independence.

Jawaharlal Nehru (1888-1964)

One of the most influential leaders of the Indian nationalist movement in the 1930s and 1940s, Jawaharlal Nehru served as the country’s first prime minister for 16 years after Independence.

Khan Adbul Ghaffar Khan (1890-1988)

Khan Adbul Ghaffar Khan founded the Khudai Khidmatgar, an anti-colonial nonviolent resistance movement back in 1929. He is also known to have strongly opposed the partition.

Bhagwati Charan Vohra (1903-1930)

A close friend of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, Bhagwati Charan Vohra was an expert in making bombs and made several attempts on the lives of senior British officials.

Lal Bahadur Shastri (1904-1966)

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second prime minister of India from 1964 to 1966. During his tenure he initiated the White Revolution in the country, promoting an increase in the production of milk.

Acharya Vinoba Bhave (1995(1982)

Acharya Vinoba Bhave is best known for the Bhoodan Movement. He took the non-violent struggle to new heights by embracing a spiritual route.

Subhash Chandra Bose (1897-1945)

Subhash Chandra Bose is known as one of the most impactful leaders of the Indian freedom movement. Disliked by the British, he was jailed in inhuman conditions. However, he managed to escape in 1941 and later established the Indian National Army.

Padmanabhan Palpu (1863-1950)

Padmanabhan Palpu was a physician who led a movement for social equality. He also founded the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, whose first president was Narayana Guru.