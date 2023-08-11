Independence Day 2023: Remembering our freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Chandrashekhar Azad

India is celebrating its 76 years of freedom from the British Raj. Marking the 77th Independence Day on 15 August, it is crucial to turn back the clock and revisit the sacrifice made by numerous revolutionaries whose sole purpose in life was to see their country free. On this note, let us continue expanding our knowledge of our brave freedom fighters, a lot of whom even sacrificed their lives for India. Take a look at the inspiring tales of revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Chandrashekhar Azad, who left an incredible mark on the freedom struggle of the country.

Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941)

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is best known for writing our national anthem Jana Gana Mana. However, he also taught the common man of India that freedom was not only about getting rid of the British Raj.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891-1956)

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is remembered for drafting the Constitution of India, which is used to date. Not just that, but he was also a social reformer and made a massive intellectual contribution that left a lasting impression on the country.

Alluri Sitarama Raju (1897-1924)

Alluri Sitarama Raju was the leader of the Rampa Rebellion of 1922 against the British forces. He was captured in 1924, tied to a tree, and executed by a firing squad.

Jatindra Nath Das (1904-1921)

Jatindra Nath Das was arrested for the Lahore Conspiracy Case and was imprisoned in Lahore jail. He passed away in Lahore jail after a 63-day hunger strike at the young age of 25.

Bhagat Singh (1907-1931)

One of the most respected revolutionaries of the freedom struggle, Bhagat Singh attacked the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi. He was hanged at the young age of 23, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Sukhdev Thapar (1907-1931)

A prime accused in the Lahore Conspiracy Case of 1929, Sukhdev was hanged along with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru in Lahore Central Jail in 1931.

Chandrashekhar Azad (1906-1931)

Unhappy with the Gandhian method of non-violent struggle for Independence, Chandrashekhar Azad was a part of the Kakori incident, the Assembly bomb attack, and the shooting of the police officer John Saunders in Lahore. He finally shot himself before being captured by the police in 1931.

Batukeshwer Dutt (1910-1965)

Batukeshwer Dutt was imprisoned after he exploded two bombs with Bhagat Singh in the Central Legislative Assembly in New Delhi in April 1929.