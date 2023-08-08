Independence Day 2023: Remembering our freedom fighters from Bal Gangadhar Tilak to Lala Lajpat Rai

As we celebrate India’s 76 years of freedom on its 77th Independence Day, let us take a moment to revisit the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. It was on 15 August 1947 when the 200 years of the British Raj came to an end. India’s freedom was a result of the efforts of our revolutionaries, who sacrificed their lives for their country. Let us take this opportunity to recall the role of freedom fighters such as Nana Saheb and Bal Gangadhar Tilak in India’s freedom struggle.

Nana Saheb (1824-1859)

Nana Saheb led the rebellion in Cawnpore (Kanpur) during the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. Being the adopted son of the exiled Maratha Peshwa Baji Rao II, he believed that he was entitled to a pension from the East India Company. Nana Saheb is believed to have breathed his last in Nepal in September 1859.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (1838-1894)

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was the composer of the slogan Vande Mataram, which turned out to be prominent during the Swedeshi movement. The writer was also responsible for starting the Bangadarshan magazine, which sowed the seeds of nationalism in the country. He also received the title of Rai Bahadur in 1891.

Vishnu Shastri Chiplunkar (1850-1882)

Vishnu Shastri Chiplunkar is responsible for writing several articles against the British Raj as the editor of the Shalapatrak. He also founded another monthly named Kavyetihas Sangraha. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1882 at the young age of 32 from typhoid.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1856-1920)

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the strongest advocates of Swaraj. He is known for his quote in Marathi: “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!”. He also tried to convince Mahatma Gandhi to give up on the idea of non-violence.

Shyamji Krishna Varma (1857-1930)

Shyamji Krishna Varma is responsible for founding The Indian Sociologist, which became the meeting point for radical nationalists among Indian students in Britain. It was also the most prominent center for revolutionary Indian nationalism outside India.

Bipin Chandra Pal (1858 – 1932)

Bipin Chandra Pal was one of the main architects of the Swadeshi movement. Known as the ‘Father of Revolutionary Thoughts in India’, he openly opposed the partition of Bengal by the British government.

Lala Lajpat Rai (1865-1928)

One of the three members of the Lal Bal Pal trio, Lala Lajpat Rai passed away after suffering severe head trauma injuries during a baton charge by police in Lahore during a peaceful protest March against the Simon Commission.

Birsa Munda (1875 – 1900)

Birsa Munda is known to have led a tribal religious millenarian movement in the Bengal Presidency.