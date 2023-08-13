Independence Day 2023: Major wars of independent India

Independence Day 2023: Since independence from Britain and the subsequent bloody Partition, India and Pakistan have fought several wars.

Triggered mostly by Pakistan’s suicidal obsession with capturing Kashmir from India – a result of its skewed Islamist world view – these wars were fought over some of the toughest and most inhospitable terrains in the world and witnessed more than their fair share of unbelievable courage and valour by soldiers of both armies.

1948 war

The First Kashmir War, also known as the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947–1948, was fought between India and Pakistan between 1947 and 1948 for the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first of four conflicts between Pakistan and India after their independence. A few weeks after gaining independence, Pakistan started the conflict by dispatching tribal militias from Waziristan to seize Kashmir and prevent its ruler from joining India. The war’s ambiguous outcome continues to have an impact on both countries’ geopolitics.

Due to a Muslim rebellion in Poonch, Hari Singh, the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, lost control of the western regions of his realm. The Pashtun tribal militias of Pakistan breached the state’s border on October 22, 1947. These local tribal militias and erratic Pakistani forces advanced towards Srinagar’s capital city, but when they arrived in Baramulla, they started plundering and halted. India responded to Maharaja Hari Singh’s request for assistance by offering it, but only after he had signed an instrument of accession to India.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Forces and militias from the North-West Frontier Province’s bordering tribal districts first fought the battle. After the state joined India on October 26, 1947, Indian troops were flown to Srinagar, the state’s capital. In the beginning, British military officers rejected the admission of Pakistani forces into the conflict, citing the state’s accession to India. They eventually gave in, though, and Pakistan’s soldiers soon joined the conflict. The fronts gradually formed along what is now known as the Line of Control. The start of a formal truce was announced for January 1, 1949.

1962 war with China

From October to November 1962, India and China were at war with one another.

After the 1959 Tibetan rebellion, when India awarded the Dalai Lama sanctuary, there had been a number of bloody border battles between the two nations. After India rejected proposed Chinese diplomatic agreements throughout 1960–1962, Chinese military action became more aggressive. After 30 April 1962, China resumed previously forbidden “forward patrols” in Ladakh.

On October 20, 1962, China gave up on finding a diplomatic solution to the Cuban Missile Crisis and invaded disputed territory across the McMahon Line in the northeastern boundary and along the 3,225-kilometer (2,004 mi) border in Ladakh.

In both theatres, Chinese troops drove Indian forces back while seizing the Tawang Tract in the eastern theatre and all of their claimed territory in the western theatre. On November 20, 1962, China unilaterally called a cease-fire and announced its withdrawal to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was the actual border between China and India at the time.

A significant portion of the action involved mountain warfare, with intense battles above 4,000 metres (13,000 feet) in elevation. Notably, neither side used any maritime or aerial forces during the conflict, which was fought solely on land.

1965 war

The 1965 India-Pakistan war lasted from April to September of that year. Operation Gibraltar, a Pakistani operation intended to infiltrate troops into Jammu and Kashmir and spark an uprising against Indian sovereignty, was the direct cause of the conflict and brought it to a head.

The seventeen-week conflict resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides and featured the greatest tank warfare and armoured vehicle engagement since World War II.

Hostilities between the two countries ended after a ceasefire was declared through UNSC Resolution 211 following a diplomatic intervention by the Soviet Union and the United States, and the subsequent issuance of the Tashkent Declaration.

Land forces from both sides engaged in a large portion of the fighting in Kashmir and near the border between India and Pakistan. Only the military standoff between India and Pakistan in 2001–2002 witnessed a larger soldier influx into Kashmir than this conflict. This war saw the largest troop influx into Kashmir since India’s 1947 Partition. With significant support from air forces and naval operations, opposing infantry and armoured troops fought the majority of the battles.

At the time the cease-fire was announced, India held the upper hand against Pakistan. Despite the fact that the two nations engaged in a standoff, the battle is viewed as a military, strategic, and political setback for Pakistan because it was unable to incite an uprising in Kashmir.

In January 1965, Pakistani soldiers started patrolling in Indian-controlled territory. On April 8, 1965, both nations launched attacks on each other’s outposts. The contested territory eventually saw sporadic clashes between the nations’ military forces after initially involving border police from both countries. With the help of Operation Desert Hawk, Pakistan took control of a few Indian outposts close to the border with Kanjarkot Fort.

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson was successful in convincing both nations to halt hostilities in June 1965. On June 30, 1965, the two nations agreed to submit the border issue to the International Court of Justice for arbitration.

A tribunal was established to settle the conflict, and after rendering its decision in 1968, Pakistan was given 780 square kilometres (301 square miles) of the Rann of Kutch instead of the 9,100 square kilometres (3,500 square miles) it had originally sought.

Following its victory in the Rann of Kutch, Pakistan, led by Muhammad Ayub Khan, was convinced that the Indian Army wouldn’t be able to hold off a swift military operation in the contentious region of Kashmir because the Indian military had lost to China in the Sino-Indian War in 1962[citation needed].

Pakistan was of the opinion that the people of Kashmir were generally unhappy with Indian rule and that a resistance movement might be started by a few saboteurs who infiltrated the area. Pakistan made an effort to start the resistance movement by means of covert infiltration of Pakistan Army commandos, code named Operation Gibraltar.

The Pakistani infiltrators were soon discovered, however, their presence reported by local Kashmiris and the operation ended unsuccessfully.

Between 26,000 and 33,000 Pakistani forces disguised as locals from Kashmir crossed the Line of Control on August 5, 1965, heading for various locations inside Kashmir. On 15 August, Indian forces crossed the cease-fire line after receiving information from the local population.

After a protracted artillery barrage, the Indian Army initially had great success, taking three significant mountain positions. But by the end of August, both sides had made some progress: Pakistan in Tithwal, Uri, and Poonch, while India had taken the Haji Pir pass, 8 kilometres into Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Grand Slam on September 1, 1965, with the aim of seizing the crucial Jammu town of Akhnoor, which would cut off communications and supply lines to Indian soldiers. Even though India had already taken the Haji Pir Pass at this point and Operation Gibraltar had failed, Ayub Khan predicted that “Hindu morale would not stand more than a couple of hard blows at the right time and place.”

On September 1, 1965, at 03:30, a heavy artillery barrage hit the whole Chumb region. India’s Army Headquarters was caught off guard when Pakistan launched operation Grand Slam.

Pakistan achieved advances over Indian forces by attacking with a disproportionately large number of troops and technologically superior tanks. The Indian forces were caught off guard and suffered heavy casualties. India responded by putting its air force into action in order to blunt the attack by Pakistan.

The following day, Pakistan responded by using its air force to strike Indian military and air bases in Punjab and Kashmir. The Pakistani army was forced to reposition troops involved in the operation to protect Punjab as a result of India’s decision to expand the strike theatre into Pakistani Punjab.

As a result, Operation Grand Slam was a failure because the Pakistani Army was unable to conquer Akhnoor; this served as one of the turning points in the conflict when India decided to assault Pakistan further south in order to relieve pressure on its forces in Kashmir. Kargil was another crucial strategic location in the valley. Although Pakistan occupied high ground overlooking Kargil and the Srinagar-Leh route, the town of Kargil was under Indian control.

However, the Pakistani infiltrators were driven out of that region in the month of August with the start of a significant anti-infiltration campaign by the Indian army.

On September 6, India crossed the international border on the western front. On September 6, the Indian Army’s 15th Infantry Division, commanded by World War II veteran Major General Niranjan Prasad, fought off a significant Pakistani counterattack close to the west bank of the Icchogil Canal, which served as a de facto border between the two countries. The General was forced to leave his car after his group was ambushed.

The Ichhogil Canal was attempted to be crossed a second time, successfully, via the bridge at the village of Burki, located immediately east of Lahore. These changes put Lahore International Airport within striking distance of the Indian Army. As a result, the US asked for a brief halt in hostilities so it could evacuate its citizens from Lahore.

The 2nd Independent Armoured Brigade’s three tank regiments assisted the 1st Infantry Division in the assault on Lahore as they swiftly crossed the border and arrived at the Ichhogil Canal by September 6. The Pakistan Army prevented the Indians from moving any further towards Lahore by holding the bridges over the canal or blowing up the ones it could not hold.

The town of Batapore (Jallo Mur to Pakistan) on the west bank of the canal was taken by one unit of the Indian Jat Regiment, 3 Jat, who had also crossed the Icchogil canal. The Indian 15th Division was forced to retreat to its starting point on the same day by a counteroffensive comprised of an armoured division and an infantry division supported by Pakistan Air Force Sabres. Despite the fact that 3 Jat only sustained a small amount of casualties—the most of the damage was sustained by ammunition and storage vehicles—the higher commanders were unaware of 3 Jat’s seizure of Batapore, and false information caused them to give Ghosal-Dial the order to evacuate from Batapore and Dograi.

Lt-Col Desmond Hayde, the CO of 3 Jat, was deeply disappointed by this decision. In the Battle of Dograi, which took place on September 21, 3 Jat eventually succeeded in retaking Dograi for the second time, but only after a considerably tougher battle caused by Pakistani reinforcements.

On September 8, 1965, a company of the 5 Maratha Light Infantry was dispatched to Munabao, a vital hamlet some 250 km from Jodhpur, to reinforce a position of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC). Their instructions were clear. must maintain control of the position and prevent Pakistan’s infantry units from taking it over. However, at Maratha Hill (in Munabao), the post’s new name, the Indian company barely managed to repel the strong bombardment for a full day.

An order to reinforce the RAC post at Munabao with a company of 3 Guards and a 954 heavy mortar battery was never carried out. The entire region had been strafed by the Pakistani Air Force, which also attacked a train arriving from Barmer carrying reinforcements close to the Gadra Road Railway Station. Munabao was taken over by Pakistan on September 10; attempts to retake the important location were unsuccessful.

The best formations from both countries were defeated in unfair combat in the days that followed September 9. The “pride of the Indian Army” 1st Armoured Division of India began an onslaught against Sialkot. The division split into two prongs and was forced to retreat at Chawinda by the Pakistani 6th Armoured Division after incurring significant losses of around 100 soldiers.

Operation Windup, which the Pakistanis launched after their win, caused the Indians to retreat farther. Similar to this, Pakistan’s 1st Armoured Division launched an onslaught against Khem Karan in an effort to seize Amritsar and the bridge across the River Beas leading to Jalandhar.

Though it was never able to advance past Khem Karan, the Pakistani 1st Armoured Division was reduced to pieces by the Indian 4th Mountain Division’s defences at what is now known as the Battle of Asal Uttar (literally, “Real Answer,” or more appropriately, “Fitting Response”). Due to the abundance of Patton tanks produced in Pakistan but imported from the US, the neighbourhood came to be known as “Patton Nagar.” Only 32 Indian tanks were left, whereas about 97 Pakistani tanks were destroyed or abandoned.

On September 8, the Rajasthan Front saw the start of hostilities. The Hur militia (followers of Pir Pagaro) and the Pakistan Desert Force were first assigned a defensive mission, which it turned out they were well suited for. The Hurs had several necessary desert survival skills that neither their adversaries nor their fellow soldiers in the Pakistan Army lacked, as they were accustomed with the environment and the surrounding area. As the Indian armies reached Sindh, the Hur, who fought mostly as light infantry, heavily damaged them. The Hurs were also used as skirmishers to disturb the Indian LOC; they frequently carried out this duty on camels. The Hurs and the Desert Force were increasingly deployed as the campaign progressed to attack and capture Indian villages across the border inside Rajasthan.

With both countries controlling territory of the other, the conflict was on the verge of ending in a draw. On the battlefield, the Indian army lost 3,000 soldiers while Pakistan lost 3,800. 1,920 km2 (740 sq mi) of Pakistani land was held by the Indian army, and 550 km2 (210 sq mi) by the Pakistani army. India’s territory was predominantly occupied in the agricultural Sialkot, Lahore, and Kashmir sectors, while Pakistan’s ground gains were mainly made in the deserts to Sindh’s west and in the Chumb region of Jammu.

1971 war

Operation Chengiz Khan, a preemptive aircraft attack on 11 Indian air bases carried out by the Pakistan air force, signalled the start of the official de-jure war. The attacks caused only minimal damage and temporarily halted counter-air operations. Following the attacks, India declared war on Pakistan, joining the conflict for the independence of East Pakistan on the side of Bengali nationalist forces. Due to India’s involvement, there are now two fronts of the fight open: on the eastern and western sides.

On December 16, 1971, in Dhaka, the Eastern defence of Pakistan signed a joint instrument of surrender, the second-largest in recorded history after the German surrender in World War II. Thirteen days into the conflict, India had established complete superiority in East Pakistan and had enough superiority in West Pakistan. With the establishment of East Pakistan as the new nation of Bangladesh, the conflict came to an official end. The Indian Army captured about 93,000 Pakistani service members, including 79,676 to 81,000 uniformed members of the Pakistan Armed Forces and some Bengali soldiers who had stayed devoted to Pakistan. The remaining 10,324–12,500 detainees were civilians, either military personnel’s relatives or collaborators (Razakars).

An estimated 300,000 to 3,000,000 Bangladeshi citizens were slain by Pakistani military personnel and militias that supported Pakistan. An additional eight to ten million people fled the nation because of the turmoil and sought safety in India.

Between 200,000 and 400,000 Bangladeshi women and children were raped in a systematic campaign of genocidal rape by Pakistani military personnel and allied pro-Pakistani Islamist militias known as the Razakars during the 1971 Bangladesh struggle for independence.

Kargil War

In the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir as well as other locations along the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan engaged in a battle known as the Kargil War from May to July 1999.

action Vijay, the codename for the Indian military action in the area, is another term for the fighting in India.

In what was known as Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army worked together to drive the Pakistan Army and paramilitary troops from abandoned Indian positions along the LoC.

The LoC, which acts as the de facto border between the two nations in the contentious area of Kashmir, was breached by Pakistani troops disguising themselves as Kashmiri militants and moving into critical positions on the Indian side.

Pakistan first attributed the combat to only independent insurgents in Kashmir, however records left behind by fatalities and later declarations by the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan revealed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces under the command of General Ashraf Rashid.

Following the recapture of the majority of the posts on the Indian side of the LoC by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, Pakistani forces withdrew from the remaining Indian positions along the LoC in response to international diplomatic pressure.

The most recent instance of high-altitude fighting in mountainous terrain is the Kargil War, which presented enormous logistical challenges for the opposing parties. Along with the Sino-Soviet border dispute, it is also one of just two instances of conventional combat between nuclear-armed governments. Pakistan, which had been secretly building up its nuclear capacity since about the same time as India, carried out its first successful test in 1998, only two weeks after a second series of successful tests by India. Pakistan had carried out its first successful test in 1974.