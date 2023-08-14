Independence Day 2023: Lesser known facts about Indian Independence

Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day.

This day commemorates the end of British rule in 1947 and the birth of a free and independent Indian country.

Independence Day commemorates the sacrifices made by our country’s great leaders.

It is a day to commemorate how our great nation’s people banded together and battled for independence with unwavering courage and tenacity. While patriotism is required every day, Independence Day is a day to honour our forefathers and our homeland.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about Independence Day:

Indian National Anthem was adopted in 1950

Indians did not have an official national song during their independence. Rabindranath Tagore’s 1911 song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was renamed ‘Jan Gan Man’ and approved as India’s national anthem by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

The Indian Flag was hoisted first in 1906

On August 7, 1906, the Indian national flag with three horizontal stripes of red, yellow, and green was raised in Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. Pingali Venkayya designed the first version of our current national flag in 1921.

The present flag, with saffron, white, and green stripes and a 24-spoke Ashok Chakra, was formally adopted on July 22, 1947, and raised on August 15, 1947.

Significance of the three colours of the National Flag

The top band of saffron signifies the country’s power and courage, the middle band of white with the Dharma Chakra represents peace and truth, and the bottom band of green depicts the land’s fertility, growth, and auspiciousness.

The Indian flag is manufactured in only one place in India

The Indian flag is manufactured and supplied from only one place in the country.

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), located in Dharwad, Karnataka, is authorised to manufacture and supply the Indian flag. The national flag is made entirely of hand-spun and handwoven cotton khadi bunting, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards.

‘Vande Mataram’ was part of a novel by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the national hymn ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of his book Anandamath in the 1880s. On January 24, 1950, Vande Mataram was designated as the national anthem.

Lord Mountbatten chose 15 August as India’s Independence Day

Although the Indian Independence Act was passed on July 18, 1947, Lord Mountbatten picked August 15, 1947, as the date of India’s independence since it coincided with Japan’s surrender to the Allied Forces after World War II on August 15, 1945.

Hindi was adopted as the official language of India on 14 September 1949

In 1949, Hindi in Devanagari script was chosen and designated as India’s first official language. In 1950, the Constitution of India designated Hindi in Devanagari script as the official language of India.