Independence Day 2023: Here are India's achievements post-independence

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15 August 2023. The struggle for independence was not just a hard-fought one but the country has been making remarkable strides in various fields since it attained freedom.

India has seen advancements in several fields including technology, space exploration, healthcare and education. Several development schemes by the government have also made the country enhance its position in the world.

Here’s a look at India’s achievements post-Independence

Five-year plan prioritising scientific research

In 1950, India took a significant step towards progress by establishing the Planning Commission. The commission’s primary focus was to strategize and drive advancements across critical sectors including science, technology, infrastructure, and education. With a visionary approach, it advocated for the enhancement of national laboratories and the creation of new research institutes, laying the foundation for the nation’s comprehensive development.

Pioneering Research Institutes: A Path to Excellence

As a result of the Planning Commission’s recommendations, India witnessed the establishment of renowned institutions like the National Physical Laboratory, National Chemical Laboratory, and Central Electrochemical Research Institute. These centers of excellence became pivotal in nurturing scientific innovation and fostering a culture of exploration.

Aryabhata: India’s Leap into Space

The year 1975 marked a significant milestone for India with the launch of its first satellite, Aryabhata, designed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Engineered to delve into areas of agronomy, X-ray astronomy, and solar physics, Aryabhata ushered in a new era of space exploration for the nation. This achievement paved the way for subsequent breakthroughs in the field.

Agni Missiles: Empowering National Security

India’s scientific prowess extended to strategic defence with the successful testing of the Agni missile in 1989. This marked the beginning of a series of advancements in missile technology, leading to the creation and successful testing of various operational Agni missile systems. These developments bolstered the country’s national security and showcased its technological capabilities on the global stage.

Unveiling DNA Fingerprinting: A Milestone in Genetics

In 1988, a monumental achievement was unlocked by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) – the development of DNA fingerprinting technology. This pioneering feat positioned India as only the third country in the world to possess its own exclusive DNA fingerprinting technology, showcasing the nation’s cutting-edge contributions to the realm of genetics.

Pokhran-II: Harnessing Nuclear Potential

India’s technological journey included a significant moment in 1998 when the nation successfully conducted five nuclear bomb tests in the underground site of Pokhran, Rajasthan. In recognition of this accomplishment, the day was designated as National Technology Day. This event not only showcased India’s nuclear capabilities but also underscored its commitment to technological advancements with global implications.

Chandrayaan-1: India’s Lunar Odyssey

The year 2008 witnessed a historic achievement as India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, embarked on its voyage to the moon from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission delivered invaluable insights into lunar geology, chemistry, and mineralogy, elevating India’s space agency, ISRO, to a position of prominence in the global space community.

Eliminating Polio: A Public Health Triumph

India’s pursuit of excellence extended beyond scientific frontiers to public health. Overcoming substantial challenges, the country achieved a remarkable feat by eradicating polio within two decades. From nearly 60 per cent of global polio cases, India emerged as a shining example of successful vaccination campaigns, a testament to effective governance and the resilience of its healthcare system.

Mangalyaan: India’s Martian Triumph

In 2013, India etched its name in history with the launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission, affectionately known as Mangalyaan. This mission marked India’s maiden interplanetary endeavour and provided invaluable insights into Mars’ topography, atmosphere, and mineral composition. Beyond its scientific significance, Mangalyaan’s cost-effective approach earned global recognition.

COVID Research: A Resilient Response

Amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s scientific community rallied to the forefront. The nation’s scientists and researchers emerged as trailblazers, successfully developing effective vaccines and positioning India as a leader in vaccine production and export. This monumental achievement underscored the country’s resilience and dedication to global public health.

Economic Reforms: Catalyst for Global Influence

The trailblazing path to prominence was ignited through strategic economic reforms during the 1990s. This visionary approach sparked an influx of foreign investments and a surge in international trade, positioning India as a pivotal player among the world’s swiftest expanding economies.

Healthcare and Education: Pillars of Progress

At the heart of India’s progress lies the evolution of its healthcare and education sectors. Nurturing an environment of well-being and knowledge dissemination, the country’s commitment to these realms has been pivotal in steering its development trajectory.

Revolutionising Healthcare: The National Health Mission’s Impact

A pivotal milestone emerged in the realm of healthcare with the advent of the National Health Mission. This transformative initiative has heralded the expansion of healthcare services accessibility, resulting in significant reductions in maternal and child mortality rates. India’s dedication to healthier lives underscores its commitment to holistic advancement.

Empowering Minds: The Right to Education Act’s Influence

A beacon of progress in education was lit with the enactment of the Right to Education Act. A catalyst for enhanced social and intellectual mobility, this act has led to a surge in school enrollments and literacy rates across the nation. This surge in knowledge is a testament to India’s resolute commitment to cultivating informed and empowered citizens.