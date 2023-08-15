As India celebrates 76 years of independence from the British Raj, the nation will commemorate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023. The past decade presented the subcontinent with tough challenges, from which the nation has emerged successfully. While several unfortunate events including the Nirbhaya rape case shook the nation, policies like demonetisation or the Goods and Services Tax (GST) took time to familiarise themselves with.

As a result of decisions like the 2018 decriminalisation of homosexuality under section 377, citizens have been able to become closer to the LGBTQ community. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rise ushered in a new kind of politics, one that was free from the trappings of dynastic succession.

Let’s take a look at events that shaped India’s independence:

Nirbhaya rape case (2012)

The 2012 gangrape and murder of a young physiotherapy student, later christened Nirbhaya (or fearless) by the media, shook the nation. The incident took place on Delhi streets on a winter night in a moving bus. The resultant outrage over the heinous crime led to the demand for tighter rape laws and a safer environment for women across the country.

Narendra Modi came to power (2014)

It was a combination of his stature as a mass leader along with his incorruptible image and track record as chief minister of Gujarat that PM Narendra Modi made his way to the top of the political ladder. With the win, the BJP became the first party to achieve a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own in three decades.

The rise of Arvind Kejriwal (2015)

Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement in Anna Hazare’s 2011 ‘India Against Corruption’ movement sparked his jouney in activism. Delhi’s unique demography helped his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, come to power in 2013 (briefly) and then in 2015 (for a full term).

Demonetisation (2016)

On 8 November 2016, in a sudden move that shocked the citizens of the nation, the government of India announced the demonetisation of all high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs1,000.

The Goods and Services Tax or GST (2017)

On 1 July 2017, a national-level indirect tax regime known as the Goods and Services Tax or GST replaced a number of indirect duties while expanding the tax base at the same time. The reform, however, required states to give up their tax rights, for everything except fuel and liquor.

Decriminalisation of homosexuality under Section 377 (2018)

In September 2018, the Supreme Court declared that it was no longer a crime to be homosexual in India. While partially striking down the 157-year-old British-era law, the court decriminalised consensual gay sex between adults. As per the court’s ruling, the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community possesses the same human, fundamental and constitutional rights as other citizens.

In response to a terror attack (2019)

In February 2019, an attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, brought to light the neighbouring country’s never-ending troubles. The terror attack was followed by an airstrike by Indian fighter jets at a Jaish training camp in Balakot.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Integration with India (2019)

In 2019, after winning the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government introduced the abrogation of Article 370. This led to the erstwhile state getting reorganised into two Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin soars (2020)

In 2020, Neeraj Chopra, the Indian track and field athlete, won the first gold medal in the field at the Tokyo Olympics. It was in line with the gold medal achieved by Abhinav Bindra in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At Oregon, during the World Championship of 2022, Chopra bagged silver, again a first for India.