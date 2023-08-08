Independence Day 2023: From first elections to Asian Games, historical events that shaped India

India will commemorate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023. The day marks the country’s independence from the British Raj 76 years ago. As the country reaches another milestone, let’s take a walk down memory lane through events that served as watershed moments for the subcontinent. From winning freedom from colonial rule to establishing a constitution and declaring the country to be a democratic republic, India has come a long way.

The agony brought about by the Partition split the region based on religious lines into two countries. The assassination of its tallest leaders dealt another blow to India. However, amidst all of this, the country held its first general elections and gave citizens power. This is how a scattered nation stood firm on its feet.

As India, the land of diversity, celebrates Independence Day 2023, let’s look at the moments that define us together, we the people of India.

India gains independence (1947)

On 15 August 1947, at midnight, India emerged free from British rule after almost 200 years of bloodshed and sacrifice. The land was rich in diversity, culture, languages and resources before being plundered by the British. However, with the help of the country’s distinctive leaders, the country gained independence and began its ‘tryst with destiny’, as first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru said on the eve of independence.

Partition rocks the newly formed nation (1947)

India’s independence on 15 August 1947 came alongside the brutal partition of the country based on religious lines. It is for this reason that the year is known as the year of ‘triumph and tragedy.’ It took British judge Cyril Radcliffe only 40 days to draw over 6000 km of distinct boundaries to India’s west and east, and the country was divided into a secular India and Muslim-dominated Pakistan. The division resulted in millions of people getting displaced as entire communities migrated from one place to another.

Kashmir’s accession to India (1947)

The same year saw Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir sign the Instrument of Accession to India. This ended the intense hither and thither for the then-princely state by rival neighbours India and Pakistan. On 26 October 1947, amidst waves of indecision, bureaucratic jostling, the princely state of J&K remained independent for 73 days before the Maharaja chose to join Kashmir with India after facing threats from invaders.

Mahatma Gandhi assassinated (1948)

On 30 January 1948, India lost its father and the world at large, its tallest leader when a Hindu fanatic named Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi on the lawn of Birla House, New Delhi. In that very instant, the man who led India’s freedom movement upfront with the Dandi March and Quit India Movement and reiterated the importance of non-violence in attaining independence, was no more. People around the world were profoundly affected by Gandhi’s death, with prominent personalities sending sympathy messages. Mahatma Gandhi was 78 when assassinated.

India gets a Constitution (1950)

Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January in India. It was on this day in 1950 that India established itself as a democratic republic, following its own constitution. With 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules at its enactment, the Indian constitution was the world’s longest for a sovereign nation.

Dr BR Ambedkar played a key role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution and is often referred to as the “Father of the Indian Constitution”. It took the Constituent Assembly, led by Ambedkar, precisely 2 years, 11 months, 17 days to create the Constitution of India. It was completed on 26 November 1949, and so, it is celebrated as the “Day of the Constitution.”

First Asian Games (1951)

India hosted its first international event with Asian Games in 1951. For India, the occasion declared the country’s presence as the largest democracy in the world, an emerging power-centre in Asia and a leader in its own right. India finished second in the medals tally after Japan, with 51 overall, and 15 gold medals.

The first IIT was established in Kharagpur (1951)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was founded in Kharagpur in July 1951. A world-class engineering school aimed to create technicians to build the nation. A move towards modernity and technological self-reliance, the Indian government believed that the institution would serve as the source of skilled manpower and technical expertise in building large infrastructures.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh formed (1951)

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in October 1951, was one of the first parties to contest the first general election. The party stayed on the periphery of politics for the first decade, winning three and four seats in 1952 and 1957. One of the key representatives was Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

India votes for the first time (1951)

Independent India held its first general elections in 1951-52. Under India’s first election commissioner Sukumar Sen, the elections lasted for five months and covered 68 phases. The elections began on 25 October 1951 and continued till 27 March 1952. The first vote was cast in Kalpi by Shyam Sundar Negi. The results declared the Congress Party’s victory, making Jawaharlal Nehru India’s first undisputed elected Prime Minister.

Pather Panchali is released (1955)

Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali left a never-ending impact of Indian cinema on the world. The 1955 film showcased the country, especially Ray’s state West Bengal grappling with poverty. It also showed the change in India’s migratory setting with people moving to the urban land from rural areas, to avail new opportunities.

The movie won innumerable awards and was restored and re-released at the Museum of Modern Art in 2015, 60 years after its global premiere at the same venue.