Independence Day 2023: Foreign policy evolution that helped India become global power

Independence Day 2023: Already a regional giant, India is progressing towards becoming a major global power with significant influence on world events. Projecting this image and attaining many of its goals depend heavily on our foreign policy.

Two factors — domestic and international — influence the foreign policy of India or any other nation. The goals and guiding principles of India’s foreign policy have been significantly influenced by the country’s history, culture, geography, and economics.

The Cold War rivalry between NATO and the Warsaw Pact, the establishment of the UN, the arms race, particularly the nuclear arms race, anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism, etc., are all examples of the international element.

Many experts have cited the 3 S’s as the best way to summarise the goals of Indian foreign policy: Space for Strategic Autonomy, Stability – Both Within and in the Neighbourhood, and Strength – Economic, Military, and Soft Power to Protect and Advance Indian Interests.

It is debatable to what degree Indian foreign policy has succeeded in reaching these goals. But it is evident that foreign policy is essential to ensuring that India meets its national objectives now and in the future.

Let’s look at the various periods in the evolution of our foreign policy and the underlying factors that have shaped it.

India’s first prime minister after gaining independence was Jawaharlal Nehru. He was not only the Prime Minister, but also the Foreign Minister. He had a long-lasting impact on Indian foreign policy as a persistent idealist with a socialist and Gandhian philosophy.

The ideas themselves were influenced by both the national movement and the time’s predominate progressive ideals. The foundation of the nation’s foreign policy at the time was non-alignment. Through the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), India rose to the top of the list of third-world countries.

Staying out of the Cold War block struggle between the USSR and US government was the key priority. Merit, not impartiality, was to be the criterion for making decisions. The five tenets of Panchsheel served as the guiding ideals of this period.

India supported efforts to decolonize the nation and condemned apartheid vehemently. We also underlined the importance of disarmament and peacekeeping. Our involvement in the Korean War served as a glaring example of this. Moreover, we supported the Partial Test Ban Treaty.

Afro-Asian solidarity at the Bandung Conference, inclusive and equitable development, and multilateralism through the UN, Commonwealth, and other institutions were also highlighted. India is respected by its neighbours and even by developed western nations because of its idealistic viewpoint.

Among the rising nations that had just gained their independence, India was seen as the clear frontrunner. Idealism had its limits, though. The USA saw non-alignment as “immoral”.

The US and the UK intervened when India brought the Kashmir conflict before the UN, further complicating matters.

The Sino-Indian War of 1962, in which China, a nation India had supported fervently since 1949, essentially turned its back on us and attacked, was perhaps the cruellest blow.

After the Sino-Indian War and the death of Nehru, India got a new prime minister in Lal Bahadur Shastri, who came up with tough and effective leadership when Pakistan imposed the 1965 war on India.

In addition to this, the US had imposed food sanctions on India for opposing the US attack on Vietnam.

The Indian leadership also realized during this period that the world operates on realism, not idealism.

Indira Gandhi became the prime minister after Shastri’s mysterious death during the Tashkent summit. The difficulties India faced during this period also presented a number of internal opportunities. The Sino-Indian War led to the urgently required modernization of the Indian military.

The US sanctions gave the Green Revolution the push it needed to grow enough food. The Indo-Pak War of 1965 also aided India’s future by encouraging strategic thought. For many years, the turbulent years formed the basis for the shift in Indian foreign policy.

By 1971, Indira Gandhi had cemented her position as the undisputed leader of Indian politics. Her rule was characterised by centralization, authoritarianism, and courage in the face of hardship.

For the first time, Indian foreign policy recognised the importance of power. India kind of went back to its Kautilyan roots.

The 1971 Indo-Pak War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, served as a powerful example of India’s military might and diplomatic abilities. By agreeing to a friendship pact with the USSR, we were able to withstand pressure from the USA.

After carrying out its initial nuclear test in 1974, India abandoned the Non-Proliferation Treaty due to its unfairness.

During this time, non-alignment slowly deteriorated as India became closer to the Soviet Union. Additionally, socialist policies were strengthened, including nationalising banks and implementing harsher licencing standards. The economy was ignored throughout, and in 1991 it bit us in the rear end.

Early in the 1990s, India’s performance was not great. A foreign exchange crisis had been caused by the economy’s bad management. Mutinies occurred at that period in the North East, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively. Our biggest “friend” on the international stage, the Soviet Union, quickly disintegrated, leaving us “friendless.”

The crisis also brought forth certain logical adjustments in the economy and foreign policy. It was decided to implement a new economic strategy that prioritised globalisation, privatisation, and liberalisation.

We reached out to the US and highlighted the importance of forging tighter connections. The strong success of the Indian economy, which masked internal political weakness, set in motion the next crucial phase of Foreign Policy.

In order to herald in a new age of foreign policy, India carried out its second nuclear test in Pokhran (1998). The first test and the reaction to it were cautious, but the second test clearly demonstrated that India had developed into a nuclear-armed state.

Although the US initially reacted negatively to the sanctions, it soon became apparent that democratic India, with its populace and quickly growing economy, could eventually be an ally. The Talbott-Jaswant Singh talks were triggered by this, and they significantly improved relations between the US and India.

At this point, the Indian economy was growing at a rate of about 8% per year. The middle class expanded, and the IT revolution was witnessed. India’s soft power grew as a result of its solid economy and reputation as a democracy. The strong US linkages were strengthened by the Look East Policy and improved ties with China.

The Civil Nuclear Agreement, which was concluded by the US and India in 2008, was a huge win for India. The US’s prosperous Indian diaspora played a role in the two countries’ closer relations.

Despite accusations that India’s foreign policy placed an excessive amount of emphasis on the now-outdated Non-Alignment concept, strategic autonomy has remained a key factor in directing the country’s foreign policy.

Following the 2014 general elections, Narendra Modi, who is regarded as India’s most powerful Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi, gained notoriety. With this change in leadership came a shift in foreign policy that was in line with India’s impact on the world order.

The present foreign policy of India is based on Enlightened National Interest, which is effectively “National Interest Plus.”

It is based on Aristotle’s idea of Enlightened Self Interest, which states that individuals who act in ways that enhance the interests of others (or the interests of the organisation or groups to which they belong) do so at the expense of their own interests in the long run.

Enlightened national interest prioritises a shared future vision for everyone over narrow national interest. It follows the Vasudaiva Kudumbakam philosophy, which is common in India.

It modifies the Gujral Doctrine of the 1990s by emphasising soft power and neighbourhood first. The cautious approach employed during Non-Alignment has been replaced with a bold “multi-alignment” with important countries while yet preserving our strategic autonomy.

At initially, there was a greater willingness to communicate with Pakistan, but the nation’s attitude towards supporting terrorism has led to a standstill.