Independence Day 2023: Easy Tricolor recipes you must try

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than by indulging in some delicious mouth-watering edibles. Considering it is a day dedicated towards celebrating the Tricolour, than by having edibles created in the fashion of the colours of the National Flag.

Tricolor Sandwiches

Create sandwiches using ingredients that represent the colors of the flag. Use slices of white bread, layer with green lettuce, cucumber, and mint chutney for the green layer. Add a layer of orange bell peppers, carrots, and tomato for the saffron layer. Finish with a layer of white cheese, mayonnaise, and boiled eggs for the white layer.

Tricolor Pasta Salad

Boil tri-colored pasta (available in most stores) and let it cool. For the green layer, add pesto sauce mixed with chopped spinach. For the white layer, mix cooked pasta with mayonnaise, feta cheese, and diced onions. For the saffron layer, use a mix of tomato sauce, bell peppers, and grated carrot.

Tricolor Fruit Parfait

Layer your favorite fruits to create a tricolor parfait. For the green layer, use kiwi or green grapes. For the white layer, use yogurt or whipped cream. For the saffron layer, use mango or oranges.

Tricolor Rice

Prepare three types of rice – saffron rice (colored with saffron or turmeric), spinach rice (blended spinach mixed with rice), and plain rice. Layer them in the serving dish to create the tricolor effect.

Tricolor Kebabs

Make kebabs using three different types of marinated meats or vegetables. For the green layer, use mint-marinated chicken or paneer. For the white layer, use yogurt-marinated chicken or paneer. For the saffron layer, use tandoori-spiced chicken or paneer.

Tricolor Popsicles

Make three different fruit purees using kiwi, mango, and strawberry. Layer them in popsicle molds to create tricolor popsicles.

Tricolor Sweets

Prepare tricolor sweets like tricolor barfi (layered milk fudge), tricolor sandesh (a Bengali sweet made from cottage cheese), or tricolor gulab jamun (using natural food colorings).