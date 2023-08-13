Independence Day 2023: A look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire through the years

Each year, India celebrates its Independence Day on 15 August. This year, the country will mark its 76th Independence Day and preparations are afoot with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagging off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally on Friday in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to take part in the tricolour campaign from 13 to 15 August.

Since 2014, the year when he became India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi has maintained a traditional look on Independence Day celebrations with a special emphasis on turbans

While Indians are yet to see what the prime minister dons this year, here are some of his previous looks on Independence Day:

2022

Last year, PM Modi chose a white turban printed with the tricolour. He paired the turban with a traditional white kurta pajama set and a blue Nehru coat over it.

2021

In 2021, PM Modi wore a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail.

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day

2020

In 2020, the prime minister donned a saffron and cream safa (head gear) for Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

He paired the turban with a half-sleeve kurta in a pastel shade.

2019

Prime Minister Modi marked the 73rd Independence Day by wearing a bright yellow turban from the Western state of Rajasthan.

He paired the turban with a half-sleeve kurta and churidar.

2018

In 2018, PM Modi sported a saffron turban during his address at the Red Fort.

2017

The Prime Minister’s turban for 2017 was a bright yellow and red with criss-crossed golden lines all over it.

He finished the look with a beige couloured half-sleeve bandhgala kurta.

2016

In 2016, Modi chose a tie and dye turban with hues of pink and yellow. He paired it with a white kurta.

2015

Eight years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a yellow coloured turban with crisscrossed lines in different shades of the same colour.

He finished off his look with a kurta and a ‘Modi jacket’.

2014

In his maiden year as the prime minister of India, Prime Minister Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail.