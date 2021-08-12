Traffic around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to facilitate the smooth movement of people on 13 and 15 August.

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal on 13th August 2021@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/QgFXbPJnCn — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 12, 2021

The advisory states the roads, which will be closed for the full dress rehearsal on 13 August. The restrictions will be the same for 15 August, the advisory stated.

For the area around Red Fort, only authorised vehicles would be allowed on the road from 4 am to 10 am. Eight roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothian Road, and Esplanade Road will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 10 am. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will also remain shut for the same time period.

People with no parking labels for the two days are advised to avoid certain roads, including Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Commuters will have to take alternative routes to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Nizamuddin Bridge, Connaught Place-Minto Road, the advisory said. It added that Geeta Colony would be closed towards Shantivan.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed to move between Wazirabad Bridge and Nizamuddin Bridge between 12 midnight till 11 am on the specified dates. Similarly, city buses will not run on Ring Road between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point in the same time period. The buses would have to ply on alternative routes.

Buses that terminate their routes at Red Fort, Delhi main railway station, and Jama Masjid would be curtailed or diverted till 10 am.

Massive security arrangements have been made at the Red Fort as well, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 15 August.