Independence Day Latest updates: On the 72nd Independence Day, before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the country was on a new trajectory of growth due to initiatives in the last four years of his government and asserted that he was impatient to take the country ahead of many others in the world.
Announcing the launch of health schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year." He also Narendra Modi announces Rs 5 lakh health insurance for poor at Red Fort. Modi says, "There was a time when north east India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them, but today we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East." Launching an attack on UPA government, Modi says,"From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth." Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins speech at Red Fort; says the country is scaling new heights. Earlier, Modi arrived at the historic Red Fort with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
A cordon of tight security, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, over 500 CCTV cameras and thousands of security personnel, have been thrown around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 72nd Independence Day.
Police are on high alert in the wake of an attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the Lutyens' Delhi area on Monday and a terror attack in the UK on Tuesday, where a man drove a car at high speed and ploughed into several pedestrians, injuring three people, a senior police officer said.
On Monday, police were informed by a person that a man, wearing a uniform of an Indian Air Force officer, was suspiciously roaming near the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, and when he tried to call him, the man in uniform just fled from there.
"This year, intelligence agencies have not issued any specific alerts about any specific terror organisation planning to target the national capital. However, the threat is there from all terror outfits and we have to be alert, especially during this time," a senior police officer said.
While nearly 70,000 Delhi Police personnel are guarding the national capital, close to 10,000 cops have been deployed in the Mughal-era fort, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the prime minister's address on Wednesday.
Delhi Police personnel have been specifically asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort.
Last year, when the Prime Minister was addressing the nation on Independence Day, a black kite had landed below the podium.
The kite landed quietly without causing any disturbance and the prime minister had continued his address unfazed.
Kite-catchers have been deployed even though kite-flying has been restricted in the area till 11 am. Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes leading to the Red Fort with over 200 cameras in the fort itself. The footage is being monitored round the clock, police said.
This time, 36 women personnel of the Delhi Police Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit will also be guarding the venue with their male counterparts.
Police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding that a security audit of the residents, including tenants, has been completed.
At the Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layer of the security cordon, while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles, senior police officials said.
Delhi Police has already prohibited aerial activities, including para-gliding, flying UAVs and hot air balloons, across the city.
The buildings facing the Red Fort will be secured by police and paramilitary personnel.
Security along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister's cavalcade, from his official residence to the Red Fort, will be monitored with the help of hundreds of CCTV cameras.
Special "spotters" of Delhi Police and the paramilitary will keep an eye on parking areas. Sniffer dogs will also be part of the extensive security deployment.
According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, train services will run as usual. However, stations like Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will have restrictions on entry and exit during the ceremony owing to security considerations.
Parking will not be available at the stations till 2 pm on Wednesday in view of the security measures, the DMRC said.
Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 10:43 AM
Highlights
APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother unfurls flag at his Rameshwaram house
Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, the elder brother of APJ Abdul Kalam unfurls tricolour at Kalam House.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanks Modi for offering women SSC officers Permanent Commission
Defence minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman thanks the prime minister on Twitter, says, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart @PMOIndia @narendramodi for offering women SSC officers Permanent Commission. At every step, you do the needful to empower women."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag in Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag in Kolkata. Earlier, Banerjee paid rich tributes to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. "Salute to our great nation and all my brothers and sisters. Like every year, we will be celebrating 'Freedom at midnight... Jai Hind. Bande Mataram Independence Day India," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
Pakistan Rangers and BSF exchange sweets at Attari- Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day
After security personnel in India and Bangladesh border, Pakistan Rangers and BSF exchange sweets at Attari- Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi unfurls the tricolour at party headquarters in Delhi
Like his BJP counterparts, Congress president unfurled the tricolour at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. While wishing Indians, Rahul recalls freedom fighters who laid down their lives for this day. Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour here to mark the 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy joined about 8,000 people at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in the city centre on the occasion.
'Want to provide quality life for Indians,' says Modi at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wanted to provide quality life for all Indians, which includes housing, electricity, water and other amenities. "Housing for all, power for all, water for all, LPG for all, toilet for all, skill for all, health for all, insurance for all, connectivity for all," Modi said towards the end of his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in Delhi. "Malnutrition is a big problem. I want to provide quality life to my people."- IANS
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams Modi for his Independence Day speech, says PM is misguiding people
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams Modi for his Independence Day speech and says that the prime minister is misguiding people with his false promises. He also said that the speech seemed like an election rally address than an Independence Day speech.
India, Bangladesh security personnel exchanges sweets at the border on Independence Day
Indian and Bangladesh security personnel exchanged sweets at the border on Independence Day on Wednesday. Earlier, ahead of the Independence Day, Indian authorities had asked security forces to increase vigil along the international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, officials said on Monday. Border Security Force troopers are guarding India's border with Bangladesh while the Assam Rifles are deployed along the country's frontier with Myanmar.
Leaders across party lines hoist the national flag on 72nd Independence Day
BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the national flag at Party headquarters in Delhi while Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the tricolour in Chennai.
Mahali tribe made bamboo fans provide relief to Independence Day invitees in humid Delhi
Colourful fans handcrafted by tribal artisans offered relief to the dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and politicians, braving high humidity levels during the Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort. An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital. The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs. A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the defence ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products.- PTI
Indian Railways announces new time-table on the occasion of Independence Day
The Indian Railways on Tuesday in its new time-table announced that it is all set to introduce more of its niche trains such as Antyodaya Express, Uday Express and Tejas Express in the next 12 months. According to the Railway Ministry's new Trains at a Glance (TAG), the railway publication, it includes the name of one new Antyodaya Express and two brand new Tejas Express trains. The new list also includes two new Uday Express trains.
On Tuesday, Goyal has directed that the issues raised by US companies with regard to fast-tracking clearance at the railways' research and development wing RDSO, third-party certification and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be examined by the Railway Board, according to a statement from the national transporter.
In a first, Indian flag hoisted in Fiji on 72nd Independence Day
Fiji is the 1st place where Indian tricolour was hoisted on the 72nd Independence Day.INS Sahyadri paraded the guard while the flag was hoisted by Vishwas Sapkal, High Commissioner of India, with Captain Shantanu Jha and Captain Manish Rai.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurls the flag in Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police have been put on high alert for Independence Day across Mumbai with maximum number of personnel deployed for patrolling and vehicles coming into the city being frisked at all entry points, a senior official said on Wednesday. He said that the security at sensitive locations as well as vital installations had been tightened in view of the red letter day.
Meira Kumar urges nation to remember cause of freedom from colonialism
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot tweets, "Independence Day is an occasion to salute the dedication, valour and zeal of our armed forces, with which they protect our borders day and night, in thunders n desert storms. Let us salute to all our soldiers." while Meira Kumar says,"On Independence day we salute those who fought for the cause of freedom from colonialism, injustice and oppression. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us."
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman wishes people, mourns 'martyrs of the soil'
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,"As we celebrate this festival of freedom, my heart goes out to those brave martyrs of the soil and their families who gave the supreme sacrifice to protect our motherland. "
PM Narendra Modi concludes his speech, says we want to progress more
Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says," We want to progress more. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way."
Today there are three women judges in Supreme Court: Modi
Enlisting the progress of women during his tenure, Prime Minister Modi said post Independence, this is the first Cabinet where maximum women have found a place. The prime minister said, "I am proud of the fact that three women judges in Supreme Court are delivering justice. Since independence, this is the first cabinet where so many women are a part of the cabinet." He also said that women officers commissioned in short service will get the opportunity for a permanent commission like their male counterparts.
We don't want bullets or slurs, but development in Jammu and Kashmir, says PM in speech at Red Fort
Bringing up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We don't want bullets or slurs, but development in Jammu and Kashmir."
'From 126, Left-wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts,' says Modi
Talking of the north east, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Tripura, Meghalaya and many parts of Arunachal Pradesh are seeing historic peace. "From 126, Left Wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts. We are working to ensure peace across the nation."
I ensure the Muslim women that I will give justice to triple talaq victims, says Modi
Raising the issue of triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them."
We have to free our society, country from this disgusting mentality of rape: Modi
Saying that the rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware."
Narendra Modi mentions demonetisation, says his govt will not forgive those hoarding black money
As significant as economic growth, is the dignity of the individual, says Modi. Our schemes such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indian. "The honest Indian taxpayer has a big role in the progress of the country. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed," says Modi. Recalling demonetisation he says that his government will not forgive those hoarding black money. "They have ruined the country. Delhi's streets are now free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard," says Modi.
He also says that in the last two years, 5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. "Taxpayers have almost doubled as compared to 2013. In 2013, there were 3 crore taxpayers and now there are close to 7.25 people paying direct tax," claims Modi.
PM announces Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan which will be launched on 25th September
Announcing the launch of health schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare." Due to Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives and even the WHO has praised it, says Modi. "Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat, " he says.Claiming that the healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians, he says, "It is important to ensure that we free the poor of India from poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare."
'Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne waale hain,'says Modi
Mentioning accomplishments in the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"The farmers of our country are emphasising on solar farming. Apart from farming, the farmers can now sell electricity produced from solar energy." Enlisting his achievements, the prime minister says, "Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne waale hain," (I am one of those who write my promises indelibly on stone and not butter).
In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space, says Modi at Red Fort
Prime Minister Modi talks about India's technological advancement and says,"India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation." While announcing the launch of Gaganyaan, he says,"In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space." Modi says that in 2022, when we will celebrate 75th year of Independence we are dedicated to send the people of the country to space. "We will launch Gaganyan which will be made by Indian scientist then we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space."
Bringing up agricultural development, he says, "With a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector. Our aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022."
We brought North East closer to Delhi, says Modi in last speech at Red Fort before polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time when north east India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them, but today we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East." Modi says that news of highway, railway, airways, waterways, and information-based highways are coming in from the North East. The youth is generating employment, North East is also is witnessing the rise of new educational institutes, he says. India's voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. and we are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us, says Modi. We were counted among fragile 5, but now we are a multi-trillion dollar investment destination, adds Modi.
India is now land of reform, perform, transform, says Narendra Modi at Red Fort
Launching an attack on UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth."
MSP decision was taken by our govt after UPA's years of delay, says Modi
Who did not want the GST to be passed, yet it was pending for years. Last year, GST became a reality.I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST. Bringing up issue of delay in reforms, the prime minister says, "The demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With the blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our government." He adds that there has been rapid "vikas" (development) in the last four years.
Indians did not just elect govt, they participated in nation building: Modi
Indians did not just elect a government, they went ahead and participated in nation building. The country has progressed manifold as compared to the government's speed in 2013. Launching an attack on UPA govt, Modi says, "If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete."
Narendra Modi lists NDA's achievements, says we didn't just form govt, we are making process
Narendra Modi lists NDA govt's achievements, schemes in last speech at Red Fort before polls. "We are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realize the unbelievable strides the nation has taken," says Modi. We didn't just form the government, we are making process," PM Modi says while counting the success and contribution on his government.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Rajnath Singh greets India on Independence Day
The nation pays respect to all freedom fighters and tributes to those martyrs who laid down their lives for India’s freedom, Union home minister Rajnath Singh says.
We have to ensure social justice for all, create an India that is progressing rapidly: Modi
On the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The Constitution of India, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is progressing rapidly."
Narendra Modi condoles family of those who lost their lives in floods
Mentioning the Kerala floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "This year, on one hand, we got news of good rainfall in the country, on the other hand, we know how people are struggling due to floods in some parts of India. " My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India, says Modi. He also pays tribute to the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, says next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Monsoon Session of Parliament was devoted to social justice: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India has registered its name as one of the largest global power. And after such an achievement, we are celebrating the Independence Day today. He also brought up the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission.
PM salutes women of India, says daughters have coloured the world in tricolour
Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are proudly celebrating Independence Day today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently recalling on INSV Tarini. While saluting the women of India, the prime minister says our daughters have crossed all seven seas and have coloured the world in tricolour.
Earlier, Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort
PM Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag at Red Fort. Modi salutes the women of India, says our daughters have crossed all seven seas and have coloured the world in tricolour.
Narendra Modi's last speech as prime minister before 2019 general election begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins speech at Red Fort; says the country is scaling new heights. Earlier, Modi arrived at the historic Red Fort with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort, to address the nation shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the historic Red Fort, will address the nation shortly. He is accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and goes ahead to inspect the guard of honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Early in the morning of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This will be the prime minister's fifth speech since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. He will be received by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Seven hundred cadets of the National Cadet Corps drawn from 16 schools of the Delhi Directorate comprising the army, Navy and Air Force wings are participating in the flag hoisting ceremony this year.
Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda and LK Advani arrive at Red Fort
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Union minister JP Nadda and BJP leader LK Advani at the Red Fort have arrived at the Red Fort and Narendra Modi is going to address the nation shortly. On Tuesday, around 2,500 lamps illuminated the historic Red Fort from 7:30 pm to 11 pm, in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations, a statement by the Ministry of Culture said. It is the first ever illumination of the historic monument's front fortification wall and its two important gateways: Lahori Gate and Delhi Gate, it said. Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes leading to the Red Fort with over 200 cameras in the fort itself. The footage is being monitored round the clock, police said.
Rifleman Aurangzeb, Major Aditya to receive Shaurya Chakra today
On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 131 Gallantry Awards to members of Armed Forces Personnel and Paramilitary Forces. Major Aditya and slain rifleman Aurangzeb will be posthumously conferred the Shaurya Chakra award today. Aurangzeb's mother told ANI I am happy and thankful that he is getting the Shaurya Chakra but I am sad that he is no longer there with us.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh hoists the Indian flag at his residence in New Delhi
Union home minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the Indian flag at his residence in New Delhi and distributed sweets among security personnel.
Security has been tightened in Delhi as India gears up for Independence Day; visuals from Daryaganj
A cordon of tight security, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, over 500 CCTV cameras and thousands of security personnel, have been thrown around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday
10:42 (IST)
APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother unfurls flag at his Rameshwaram house
Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, the elder brother of APJ Abdul Kalam unfurls tricolour at Kalam House.
10:41 (IST)
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanks Modi for offering women SSC officers Permanent Commission
Defence minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman thanks the prime minister on Twitter, says, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart @PMOIndia @narendramodi for offering women SSC officers Permanent Commission. At every step, you do the needful to empower women."
10:27 (IST)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag in Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag in Kolkata. Earlier, Banerjee paid rich tributes to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. "Salute to our great nation and all my brothers and sisters. Like every year, we will be celebrating 'Freedom at midnight... Jai Hind. Bande Mataram Independence Day India," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
10:25 (IST)
Pakistan Rangers and BSF exchange sweets at Attari- Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day
After security personnel in India and Bangladesh border, Pakistan Rangers and BSF exchange sweets at Attari- Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day.
10:10 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi unfurls the tricolour at party headquarters in Delhi
Like his BJP counterparts, Congress president unfurled the tricolour at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. While wishing Indians, Rahul recalls freedom fighters who laid down their lives for this day. Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour here to mark the 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy joined about 8,000 people at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in the city centre on the occasion.
10:03 (IST)
'Want to provide quality life for Indians,' says Modi at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wanted to provide quality life for all Indians, which includes housing, electricity, water and other amenities. "Housing for all, power for all, water for all, LPG for all, toilet for all, skill for all, health for all, insurance for all, connectivity for all," Modi said towards the end of his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in Delhi. "Malnutrition is a big problem. I want to provide quality life to my people."- IANS
10:01 (IST)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams Modi for his Independence Day speech, says PM is misguiding people
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams Modi for his Independence Day speech and says that the prime minister is misguiding people with his false promises. He also said that the speech seemed like an election rally address than an Independence Day speech.
09:52 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
India, Bangladesh security personnel exchanges sweets at the border on Independence Day
Indian and Bangladesh security personnel exchanged sweets at the border on Independence Day on Wednesday. Earlier, ahead of the Independence Day, Indian authorities had asked security forces to increase vigil along the international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, officials said on Monday. Border Security Force troopers are guarding India's border with Bangladesh while the Assam Rifles are deployed along the country's frontier with Myanmar.
09:45 (IST)
09:43 (IST)
Leaders across party lines hoist the national flag on 72nd Independence Day
BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the national flag at Party headquarters in Delhi while Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hoists the tricolour in Chennai.
09:37 (IST)
Mahali tribe made bamboo fans provide relief to Independence Day invitees in humid Delhi
Colourful fans handcrafted by tribal artisans offered relief to the dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and politicians, braving high humidity levels during the Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort. An overcast sky with high relative humidity was a perfect recipe for a typical sultry morning in the national capital. The bamboo-made fans crafted by artisans from the Mahali tribe of West Bengal, were provided to the invitees, including ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and other VVIPs. A thousand hand-crafted fans were procured by the defence ministry from the Tribal Affairs Ministry's agency TRIFED, as part of the government's efforts to popularise tribal products.- PTI
09:35 (IST)
09:32 (IST)
Indian Railways announces new time-table on the occasion of Independence Day
The Indian Railways on Tuesday in its new time-table announced that it is all set to introduce more of its niche trains such as Antyodaya Express, Uday Express and Tejas Express in the next 12 months. According to the Railway Ministry's new Trains at a Glance (TAG), the railway publication, it includes the name of one new Antyodaya Express and two brand new Tejas Express trains. The new list also includes two new Uday Express trains.
On Tuesday, Goyal has directed that the issues raised by US companies with regard to fast-tracking clearance at the railways' research and development wing RDSO, third-party certification and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be examined by the Railway Board, according to a statement from the national transporter.
09:24 (IST)
In a first, Indian flag hoisted in Fiji on 72nd Independence Day
Fiji is the 1st place where Indian tricolour was hoisted on the 72nd Independence Day.INS Sahyadri paraded the guard while the flag was hoisted by Vishwas Sapkal, High Commissioner of India, with Captain Shantanu Jha and Captain Manish Rai.
09:21 (IST)
Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurls the flag in Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police have been put on high alert for Independence Day across Mumbai with maximum number of personnel deployed for patrolling and vehicles coming into the city being frisked at all entry points, a senior official said on Wednesday. He said that the security at sensitive locations as well as vital installations had been tightened in view of the red letter day.
09:18 (IST)
Meira Kumar urges nation to remember cause of freedom from colonialism
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot tweets, "Independence Day is an occasion to salute the dedication, valour and zeal of our armed forces, with which they protect our borders day and night, in thunders n desert storms. Let us salute to all our soldiers." while Meira Kumar says,"On Independence day we salute those who fought for the cause of freedom from colonialism, injustice and oppression. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us."
09:14 (IST)
US Ambassador to India Ken Juster tweets wishes on Independence Day
09:14 (IST)
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman wishes people, mourns 'martyrs of the soil'
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,"As we celebrate this festival of freedom, my heart goes out to those brave martyrs of the soil and their families who gave the supreme sacrifice to protect our motherland. "
09:04 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi concludes his speech, says we want to progress more
Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says," We want to progress more. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way."
08:59 (IST)
Today there are three women judges in Supreme Court: Modi
Enlisting the progress of women during his tenure, Prime Minister Modi said post Independence, this is the first Cabinet where maximum women have found a place. The prime minister said, "I am proud of the fact that three women judges in Supreme Court are delivering justice. Since independence, this is the first cabinet where so many women are a part of the cabinet." He also said that women officers commissioned in short service will get the opportunity for a permanent commission like their male counterparts.
08:53 (IST)
We don't want bullets or slurs, but development in Jammu and Kashmir, says PM in speech at Red Fort
Bringing up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We don't want bullets or slurs, but development in Jammu and Kashmir."
08:51 (IST)
'From 126, Left-wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts,' says Modi
Talking of the north east, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Tripura, Meghalaya and many parts of Arunachal Pradesh are seeing historic peace. "From 126, Left Wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts. We are working to ensure peace across the nation."
08:47 (IST)
I ensure the Muslim women that I will give justice to triple talaq victims, says Modi
Raising the issue of triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I promise the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them."
08:45 (IST)
We have to free our society, country from this disgusting mentality of rape: Modi
Saying that the rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware."
08:36 (IST)
Narendra Modi mentions demonetisation, says his govt will not forgive those hoarding black money
As significant as economic growth, is the dignity of the individual, says Modi. Our schemes such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indian. "The honest Indian taxpayer has a big role in the progress of the country. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed," says Modi. Recalling demonetisation he says that his government will not forgive those hoarding black money. "They have ruined the country. Delhi's streets are now free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard," says Modi.
He also says that in the last two years, 5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. "Taxpayers have almost doubled as compared to 2013. In 2013, there were 3 crore taxpayers and now there are close to 7.25 people paying direct tax," claims Modi.
08:28 (IST)
PM announces Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan which will be launched on 25th September
Announcing the launch of health schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare." Due to Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives and even the WHO has praised it, says Modi. "Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat, " he says.Claiming that the healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians, he says, "It is important to ensure that we free the poor of India from poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare."
08:25 (IST)
'Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne waale hain,'says Modi
Mentioning accomplishments in the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"The farmers of our country are emphasising on solar farming. Apart from farming, the farmers can now sell electricity produced from solar energy." Enlisting his achievements, the prime minister says, "Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne waale hain," (I am one of those who write my promises indelibly on stone and not butter).
08:19 (IST)
In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space, says Modi at Red Fort
Prime Minister Modi talks about India's technological advancement and says,"India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation." While announcing the launch of Gaganyaan, he says,"In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space." Modi says that in 2022, when we will celebrate 75th year of Independence we are dedicated to send the people of the country to space. "We will launch Gaganyan which will be made by Indian scientist then we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space."
Bringing up agricultural development, he says, "With a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector. Our aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022."
08:12 (IST)
We brought North East closer to Delhi, says Modi in last speech at Red Fort before polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There was a time when north east India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them, but today we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East." Modi says that news of highway, railway, airways, waterways, and information-based highways are coming in from the North East. The youth is generating employment, North East is also is witnessing the rise of new educational institutes, he says. India's voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. and we are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us, says Modi. We were counted among fragile 5, but now we are a multi-trillion dollar investment destination, adds Modi.
08:10 (IST)
India is now land of reform, perform, transform, says Narendra Modi at Red Fort
Launching an attack on UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,"From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth."
08:05 (IST)
MSP decision was taken by our govt after UPA's years of delay, says Modi
Who did not want the GST to be passed, yet it was pending for years. Last year, GST became a reality.I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST. Bringing up issue of delay in reforms, the prime minister says, "The demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With the blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our government." He adds that there has been rapid "vikas" (development) in the last four years.
07:58 (IST)
Indians did not just elect govt, they participated in nation building: Modi
Indians did not just elect a government, they went ahead and participated in nation building. The country has progressed manifold as compared to the government's speed in 2013. Launching an attack on UPA govt, Modi says, "If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete."
07:55 (IST)
Narendra Modi lists NDA's achievements, says we didn't just form govt, we are making process
Narendra Modi lists NDA govt's achievements, schemes in last speech at Red Fort before polls. "We are very proud of what we have achieved but at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realize the unbelievable strides the nation has taken," says Modi. We didn't just form the government, we are making process," PM Modi says while counting the success and contribution on his government.
07:52 (IST)
Meanwhile, Union home minister Rajnath Singh greets India on Independence Day
The nation pays respect to all freedom fighters and tributes to those martyrs who laid down their lives for India’s freedom, Union home minister Rajnath Singh says.
07:49 (IST)
We have to ensure social justice for all, create an India that is progressing rapidly: Modi
On the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The Constitution of India, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is progressing rapidly."
07:46 (IST)
Narendra Modi condoles family of those who lost their lives in floods
Mentioning the Kerala floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "This year, on one hand, we got news of good rainfall in the country, on the other hand, we know how people are struggling due to floods in some parts of India. " My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India, says Modi. He also pays tribute to the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, says next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
07:44 (IST)
Monsoon Session of Parliament was devoted to social justice: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India has registered its name as one of the largest global power. And after such an achievement, we are celebrating the Independence Day today. He also brought up the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission.
07:43 (IST)
PM salutes women of India, says daughters have coloured the world in tricolour
Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are proudly celebrating Independence Day today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently recalling on INSV Tarini. While saluting the women of India, the prime minister says our daughters have crossed all seven seas and have coloured the world in tricolour.
07:40 (IST)
Earlier, Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort
PM Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag at Red Fort. Modi salutes the women of India, says our daughters have crossed all seven seas and have coloured the world in tricolour.
07:38 (IST)
Narendra Modi's last speech as prime minister before 2019 general election begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins speech at Red Fort; says the country is scaling new heights. Earlier, Modi arrived at the historic Red Fort with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
07:33 (IST)
07:27 (IST)
Meanwhile, in Assam, youth club makes 3.5-kilometre long national flag
Meanwhile, the Sunrise Youth Club of Uparkhuti village in Assam's Baksa has made a 3.5-kilometre long national flag.
07:22 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort, to address the nation shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the historic Red Fort, will address the nation shortly. He is accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and goes ahead to inspect the guard of honour.
07:19 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Early in the morning of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This will be the prime minister's fifth speech since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. He will be received by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Seven hundred cadets of the National Cadet Corps drawn from 16 schools of the Delhi Directorate comprising the army, Navy and Air Force wings are participating in the flag hoisting ceremony this year.
07:14 (IST)
Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda and LK Advani arrive at Red Fort
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Union minister JP Nadda and BJP leader LK Advani at the Red Fort have arrived at the Red Fort and Narendra Modi is going to address the nation shortly. On Tuesday, around 2,500 lamps illuminated the historic Red Fort from 7:30 pm to 11 pm, in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations, a statement by the Ministry of Culture said. It is the first ever illumination of the historic monument's front fortification wall and its two important gateways: Lahori Gate and Delhi Gate, it said. Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes leading to the Red Fort with over 200 cameras in the fort itself. The footage is being monitored round the clock, police said.
07:00 (IST)
Ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, BSF distributes sweets at India-Bangladesh border
Border Security Force (BSF), at the India-Bangladesh border at Agartala-Akhaura gave sweets to their Bangladeshi counterpart on Tuesday evening.
06:56 (IST)
06:53 (IST)
Rifleman Aurangzeb, Major Aditya to receive Shaurya Chakra today
On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 131 Gallantry Awards to members of Armed Forces Personnel and Paramilitary Forces. Major Aditya and slain rifleman Aurangzeb will be posthumously conferred the Shaurya Chakra award today. Aurangzeb's mother told ANI I am happy and thankful that he is getting the Shaurya Chakra but I am sad that he is no longer there with us.
06:48 (IST)
Union home minister Rajnath Singh hoists the Indian flag at his residence in New Delhi
Union home minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the Indian flag at his residence in New Delhi and distributed sweets among security personnel.