You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi says 'some people' stalling triple talaq bills passage in Parliament

India Press Trust of India Aug 15, 2018 12:08:42 IST

New Delhi: The government is committed to bring in a law banning the practice of instant triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday even as he blamed "some people" for stalling its passage in Parliament.

In his Independence Day address here, he underlined his commitment to the passage of the instant triple talaq legislation in Parliament. He blamed "some people", an apparent reference to opposition parties like the Congress, for stalling its passage in the recent Monsoon session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. PTI

The bill criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat and seeks prison term of up to three year for the men. He said the government had once again pushed for the passage of the bill in the Monsoon Session.

"The practice of triple talaq has created problems in the lives of Muslim women ... we brought law in Parliament, but some people are not allowing to pass it. I assure you that you would not be let down. I will do all it needs (to bring the law)," he said. While the bill has been passed by Lok Sabha, it is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

To make the proposed law palatable to the opposition, a provision of bail for the accused from a magistrate has been added. Also, the amendments to the bill cleared by the Union Cabinet last week, make provision for settlement between the husband and the wife.

The FIR can now only be lodged by the victim, her blood relations and those who have become her relatives by virtue of her marriage. Others, like neighbours, cannot lodge an FIR to prevent misuse of the proposed law.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 12:08 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores